Anushka Sharma’s daughter Vamika looks like a mini version of her as they are twins in never-before-seen photo





Bollywood actress, Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli were spotted at Nanital airport with their baby girl, Vamika. Since the birth of their daughter, Virat and Anushka have asked the media not to click on photos of their baby girl as they want to keep their daughter away from the world of glamor and glitz. However, fans are eagerly awaiting a glimpse of their baby girl. In January 2022, the first photos of Vamika went viral when she went to the stadium with her mother, Anushka, to see her dad, Virat’s game. It was a beautiful moment recorded on camera. After that, the doting parents again claimed that their stance on not clicking on their daughter’s photos remains the same. The duo had also expressed their concern and had asked not to publish photos of their daughter in the media. Recently, we came across a never-before-seen photo of Vamika with her parents, Anushka and Virat. The trio were seen exiting Nanital Airport. The family of three were seen wearing matching white outfits. While Vamika’s face was not visible, she looked like a mini-version of Anushka as the mother-daughter duo wore matching hats. Check it out: Some time ago, Anushka was shooting for her next movie in Kolkata. The actress shared glimpses of her journey with Vamika with her fans. In one of the photos, Anushka could be seen holding her daughter in her arms, and it was after they visited a temple. Alongside, Anushka wrote: “Eat-Pray-Love: My Kolkata photo dump!” On Mother’s Day, Anushka shared an unseen glimpse with Vamika of when she was a baby and her mother was watching over her. The photo beautifully depicts the bond shared between the three generations of the Sharma family. By her side, Anushka had thanked her mother for always being there, especially in recent years. She had written: “Happy Mother’s Day Maa. Thank you for watching over me and being such a great support to me, especially over the past year and months. Your willpower and strength is phenomenal and we love you all.” We love Anushka’s daughter, Vamika’s cute picture! Next Read: Kapil Sharma strikes a filmed pose with Wifey, Ginni Chatrath as he writes a birthday wish for her AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device android Where iOS (Apple)

