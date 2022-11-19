The weekend after Thanksgiving offers treats in Port Townsend

PORT TOWNSEND – Port Townsend businesses in Downtown and Downtown will be offering special deals during Small Business Saturday next weekend after Thanksgiving.

“There are many thoughtful and creative gifts available in Port Townsend that will be remembered long after the holidays,” said Mari Mullen, Executive Director of Port Townsend Main Street.

The campaign is sponsored by the Port Townsend Main Street Program, participating businesses, the City of Port Townsend and Accommodation Tax Advisory Committee (LTAC), New American Funding and Richmond American Homes.

This Saturday, November 26 will be the first that the Kiwanis Choo Choo will cross the city. It will also be released on December 3 and 10.

A large festival tent at Tyler Plaza will be in place and decorated to provide a comfortable place to grab a take-out meal or hot drink and sit out of the elements while shopping. A free wreath-making activity is planned from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. under the heated tent.

Caroling with the Wild Rose Chorale will be on the streets from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Winners of the Merchant Window Decorating Contest will be announced.

The Port Townsend Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place on December 3, along with other holiday activities.

For more information, see ptmainstreet.org.



