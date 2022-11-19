Bruce Springsteen bids farewell to the blue-collar brand

Taylor Swift is only 32, but she’s smart enough to side with her fans in Ticketmaster’s latest imbroglio.

The princess of pop rages against the ticketing giant after fans struggled to gobble up passes for his 2023 tour.

I’m not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them several times if they could handle this kind of request and we were assured they could. It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that so many of them feel like they’ve suffered multiple bear attacks to get them.

Bruce Springsteen, a 73-year-old rock legend with decades in the business, had a different reaction when fans balked at the sky-high prices for his upcoming tour.

I’m worth it. And it took him months to tell.

Bruce Springsteen talks about Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing, which has caused some of his tickets to reach $5,000. “I said to them, ‘Hey, we were 73. The guys are here. I want to do what everyone does, my peers. So that’s what happened” AFTER: https://t.co/Vv32V3r5Oq pic.twitter.com/45PKeN6x7p RollingStone (@RollingStone) November 18, 2022

Springsteen’s kerfuffle kicked off in July when sales for his 2023 tour opened via, what else, Ticketmaster and its “dynamic pricing” model.

[Fans] found tickets up to $4,000-5,000 for mid-range floor seats, and in the four figures for other less desirable tickets that remained.

The outrage was real and sustained, but Springsteen remained silent on the matter. The blue-collar bard couldn’t spare a public syllable on the subject, leaving her manager speak for him.

We chose prices lower than some and comparable to others. Regardless of the comment on a modest number of tickets costing $1,000 or more, our true average ticket price is around $200. I believe in today’s environment, it’s a fair price to see someone universally regarded as one of the greatest artists of their generation.

Now, finally, Springsteen has addressed the subject directly via Rolling Stone magazine.

The rocker said he usually tries to gauge what his peers charge for gigs and drop the rates a bit from there. Now he has changed his mind.

This time I told them, Hey, were 73. The guys are here. I want to do what everyone does, my peers. So that’s what happened. That’s what they did.

He went on to say that many of the prizes are “totally affordable”.

The ticket broker or someone is going to take that money. I’m going, Hey, why shouldn’t this money go to the guys who are going to be up there sweating three hours a night for this?

To soften the blow, it offers a money-back guarantee.

Bruce has had two months to make a statement that shows empathy and compassion for his fans and we understand that. Taylor Swift made a better statement in 2 days. David (@daGrubbs25) November 18, 2022

Sweat from playing guitar for three hours? Let’s talk about the sweat of backbreaking work for 10 hours for little pay. Typical lib Dem who doesn’t give a damn about the working man. Tim Farley (@TimTimfarley) November 18, 2022

Springsteen’s populism is well known, at least on paper. His classic tunes connected with the common man, forging a steely bond with his base. It’s been an integral part of his brand for decades.

Now in his 60s, he’s eager to scoop up as much money as possible at a time when the average American is being hit by a recession-like economy and soaring inflation rates. He recently peddled his songbook for a $550 million.

Now he’s looking to cash in again, but this time it’s his die-hard fans who are footing the bill. This naked greed can forever taint his legacy, not to mention his progressive bona fides.