Box Office – Drishyam 2 Takes Second Biggest Opening Of 2022 Among Bollywood Movies





Among the Bollywood movies released in 2022, Drishyam 2 took the second biggest start. Brahmastra holds the record for the year with $37 million to come and while there’s a good chance it will remain intact until the end of the year unless Cirkus becomes huge, the new benchmark for other Hindi releases is the score set by the star of ‘Ajay Devgn. The film took an opening of 15.38 crore and in the process edged out Ram Setu (15.25 crores). Here’s what the top 10 opening days of Bollywood movies in 2022 look like: Brahmastra- $37 million Drishyam 2 – 15.38 crore Ram Setu – 15.25 crores Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – 14.11 crore Bachchan Pandey – 13.25 crores Laal Singh Chaddha – 11.70 crore Emperor Prithviraj – 10.70 crores Vikram Veda – 10.58 crore Gangubai Kathiawadi – 10.50 crore Shamshera- 10.25 crores In fact, Brahmastra was a big event outing while Ram Setu happened on Diwali. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was a regular arrival and became a blockbuster. This is what Drishyam 2 would also be looking for. Bachchan Pandey arrived in Holi, Laal Singh Chaddha was an Independence Day/Rakshabandhan release while Vikram Vedha also had Gandhi Jayanti arrive. The rest of the list were non-holiday movies, though Gangubai Kathiawadi had an early advantage (and even a risk) of being the first biggie to arrive post-pandemic. Nonetheless, in terms of overall score, Drishyam 2 now has a chance to really go higher in the coming weeks. There is practically no 100 crores Club strikes in 2022 and this thriller drama directed by Abhishek Pathak definitely achieves that. However, the real game would be 150 crores and anything more than that would be just fantastic. Note: All collections according to production and distribution sources Note: Box office figures are based on estimates and various sources. Figures have not been independently verified by Koimoi. Must read:Drishyam 2 Box Office VS Thank God VS Runway 34: It’s A Sixer For Ajay Devgn But Will It End Bollywood Drought Against South Films? Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News

