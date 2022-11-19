Next James Bond Latest Odds: Here are the 20 actors most likely to become 007 according to bookmakers – including Sam Heughan and Henry Cavill





It’s one of the hottest roles in cinema and a string of famous faces are currently in the frame to play the British spy.

Ever since Daniel Craig announced that No Time To Die would be his final James Bond film, there has been feverish speculation about his successor. The successful candidate will become the eighth actor to play the iconic character of Ian Flemings, following Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig. There had been speculation a woman could play the role, but the bookmakers’ favorites are all male, with Its a Sin actress Lydia West and Gentleman Jack star Suranne Jones at one odds of 33/1. Betting news specialists VegasInsider.comhave monitored odds data from over 20 bookmakers, creating a percentage chance of who will be the next 007. So here are the actors most eager to don the tuxedo and enjoy a vodka martini, shaken and unstirred. 1. Reg Jean Page The new favorite to win the role so many dream of landing is Bridgerton star Reg-Jean Page at odds of just 2/1. Photo: Daniel Knighton 2. Henry Cavill Superman and The Witcher star Henry Cavill has been a favorite to be the next Bond for weeks but has now seen his odds drop to 4/1. He’s no stranger to playing iconic British characters – he’ll play Sherlock Holmes in Enola Holmes’ upcoming film. Photo: Pablo Cuadra 3. Idris Elbe Idris Elba first came to prominence in the American television series The Wire. He has since landed numerous roles on the big and small screen. Despite reports that Idris Elba has dropped out of the race, the bookmakers still have him as the third favorite – with a probability of 18.25%. Photo: Tim P. Whitby 4.Tom Hardy Venom star Tom Hardy has long been considered a potential 007 and, according to experts, has a 15.38% chance of making the role his own. Photo: Tristan Fewings

