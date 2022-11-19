Another Bollywood spy story?

Release date: 11/11/2022

11/11/2022 Platform: Zee5

Zee5 Cast: Zain Khan Durrani, Prakash Raj, Zoya AfrozHarsh Chhaya, Dilip Shankar

Zain Khan Durrani, Prakash Raj, Zoya AfrozHarsh Chhaya, Dilip Shankar Series creator: Aseem Arrora and Saurabh Swamy

Mukhbirgarnered overwhelmingly positive reviews on social media platforms. The trailer looked interesting and the presence of stalwarts like Harsh Chhaya, Adil Hussein, and Prakash Raj meant that the source material must have something of interest to these men. I had a sense of the background of the story and that the makers were using real names for Pakistanis and their technology meant they had confidence in their story and execution. What remained to be seen was whether this series was another mundane Bollywood-style spy story or whether its creators chose to go the hard way and focused more on the spy parts and less on the elements. the most massive in history.

The story:

The story revolves around Harfan (Zain Khan Durrani), a handsome and good-looking con artist who is recruited by RAW to go undercover in Pakistan and get close to the high military brass and get out the secrets and plans of the nation that was on the brink. of a major war with India. To do this, he must seduce important women, disarm shrewd army officers, and finally face his enemies head-on. He must also be constantly on the lookout for ways to thwart the ISI and its cunning superior officer Colonel Zaidi (Dilip Shankar) who is always on his heels. The mission ultimately impacts Harfans’ psyche, but different characters influence his life and his cerebral approach to his work in distinct ways, leaving their respective marks on his memory and judgment. While his actions leave him conflicted and disillusioned, he is finally able to see the light at the end of the tunnel and realize how important his task was and why he must keep doing what he was doing.

Zain Khan Durranis’ performance as the protagonist:

The performances of the series are magnificent. I didn’t expect Zain Khan Durrani to be so good. His character has to change his ways and approach a sequence in seconds sometimes. There are scenes where he has to portray multiple emotions in a hurry and sell these different sides of the character sometimes in the same sequence. Durrani not only manages to wrap the audience with his authoritative portrayal of the spy, but is also able to sell every aspect of the character, including some subtle comedic elements. He looks the part. The fact that he is always pursued by the ISI and never safe in what he does only adds to the sense of tension and thrill that prevails in his performance, making his character even more interesting. and intriguing. I really enjoyed his interactions with the two female characters in the film. His approach to these two characters is very different and sure to grab some attention.

Effective Supporting Cast:

The show’s supporting cast is equally good. Prakash Raj leads from the front. Over the years, he’s gotten used to playing characters of that nature and it gives him the kind of comfort playing that particular character that very few actors could enjoy. His character takes on much more prominence towards the end of the series and finally helps guide the protagonist towards a bigger goal that we hope to see him pursue in future seasons.

Harsh Chhaya was fantastic. He played Major General Agha Khan with the perfect balance of poise and madness that went a long way in making the character fearsome in many sequences. Sadly, Assams’ own Adil Hussain has a cameo in the blink of an eye and my hopes were seriously dashed by this aspect of the show as I was hoping to enjoy his performance. That said, he still does his best in the few streaks he has on the show. Barkha Bisht and Zoya Afroz are effective as two main female characters.

The scenario :

The storyline worked for me for most parts except the climax. The only other times I questioned the creative decision and the creators’ choices were during extended interactions between the protagonist and the female characters. These portions seemed tedious even though the actors were never at fault. When I thought a little more about the sequences, I realized that these sequences were necessary to lead to the climax of the story. They had to show the bond between the characters because the kind of bond Harfan shares with the ladies can’t be built in a day. Long periods of encounters and loving exchanges were needed. A lot of that dialogue and interaction is documented on the show and it’s strictly speaking not that much fun. It’s because of these intimate relationships that Harfan shares with these characters that what he does to them, in the end, feels even more shocking and unusual.

The climax :

That’s my main concern with the series. As the creators try to put together a gigantic climax with elaborate action sequences and many different story elements coming together to create a compound impact, but for some weird reason the climax was downright boring. The war that was about to be the grand finale is shown using montages where you don’t even see people fighting. The final failures of the three main antagonists are shown using just glimpses of the men listening to the news or sulking and it didn’t even come close to giving me the kind of reward I was hoping for. That said, I loved the part Harfan shares with the father of his closest aide in Pakistan.

Last words:

I felt the creators could have incorporated many different aspects of espionage into the series, but they chose to play it safe. They beat around the bush for much of the series which did no good. They barely show the many different bits and pieces of information that Harfan’s character could have conveyed to India. Instead, the focus is on his two semi-romantic relationships and how critical they are to his unfolding of at least some important information that would continue to help India. Many questions remain unanswered and some of the main characters are left hanging without any proper resolution or at least one final tip of the hat. For all these reasons, the series ends below its mark and left me feeling somewhat dissatisfied.

Rating: 3/5 (3 out of 5 stars)

