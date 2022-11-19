Latest James Bond odds: These are the 10 actors who are favored to become Scotland’s first 007 since Sean Connery – including Outlander Sam Heughan





It’s one of the hottest roles in cinema and the bookies have a number of famous Scottish names in the frame to play the British spy.

Ever since Daniel Craig announced that No Time To Die would be his final James Bond film, there has been feverish speculation about his successor. The successful candidate will become the eighth actor to play the iconic character of Ian Flemings, following actors such as David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig. Of course, for the majority of Scots, Sean Connery will always be James Bond and although the Edinburgh-born actor has starred in many of the most beloved Bond films, he remains the only performer north of the border to take on the role. iconic. betting company William Hill are currently quoting odds for 10 Scottish actors to don the tuxedo and enjoy a vodka martini, shaken and unstirred. Here they are, from favorite to underdog. 1.Richard Madden Having achieved worldwide fame with the fantasy series Game of Thrones, Bodyguard star Richard Madden has the best chance of becoming Scotland’s first Bond since Sean Connery. His odds are 18/1 with the bookies, against 6/4 for favorite Henry Cavill. Photo: Tim P. Whitby 2. Sam Heughan Sam Heughan has become one of the most recognizable Scottish faces on the planet thanks to the Outlander television series. He could become even more famous if he becomes the next Bond – there’s a 20 to 1 chance of that happening. Photo: Michael Loccisano 3. Gerard Butler Gerard Butler was a trainee lawyer in Glasgow before trading law for Hollywood stardom. The action actor has a 50/1 chance of becoming Bond. Photo: Amy Susan 4. Karen Gillan Karen Gillan’s incredible career has seen her travel in the Tardis with Doctor Who, join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Nebula, and explore the jungle with The Rock and Jack Black in Jumanji. She is one of the favorites to become the first female 007 with odds of 50/1. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/film-and-tv/latest-james-bond-odds-these-are-the-10-actors-who-are-favourite-to-become-the-first-scottish-007-since-sean-connery-including-outlander-sam-heughan-3849573 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos