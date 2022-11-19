Vidya Balan and other Bollywood actresses accused of gaining weight





Although times have changed, Bollywood celebrities continue to receive harsh and unfavorable comments on social media for almost everything from their appearances to their mannerisms and so on! Weight gain, in particular, is becoming a concern for actresses. On that note, let’s take a look at four such actresses in the Hindi film industry who have been shamed for putting on a few pounds. Bollywood actresses who have been body shamed for gaining weight 1. Neha Dhupia Neha was brutally criticized for gaining weight after becoming a mother. In a previous interview with Hindustan timeThe Hush chup ke The actress said that no matter what others had to say about her body, she remained unchanged.

Credit: Instagram/nehadhupia

However, I won’t be unhappy with my physique just because someone else thinks it’s a different size. I don’t think I need to explain anything to anyone; I know my reason for being so big, best of all, Neha said. 2. Vidya Balan The versatile actress has always been open about Indian society’s so-called beauty standards. She also opened up about times when she was criticized for her body weight. In an interview with india time, she revealed that she has hated her body the longest.

Credit: Instagram/balanvidya

It was important for me to have gone through what I did. It was very public, and at that time it was so overwhelming. I come from a non-cinematic family. There was no one to tell me that these phases did not last. My weight problem had become a national problem. I’ve always been a fat girl; I wouldn’t say I’m at a stage where my fluctuating weight doesn’t bother me at all anymore. But I’ve come a long way, the actresses shared. 3. Mrunal Thakur Mrunal Thakur has also been shamed on social media. The actress opened up about how she was trolled for her pear-shaped body and also revealed how someone called her the Indian Kardashian.

Credit: Instagram/mrunalthakur

In an interview with Times now digital, Mrunal revealed, “I have a pear-shaped body. My briefing was always like ‘Mrunal, you need to reduce your lower body. But excuse me, that’s my body type. If I cut back, I would start losing weight from my face, then my upper body, then it would reach my lower body. I will always have this form. So instead of people calling me travel and I feel bad, I take great pride in it.” 4. Tara Sutaria The young actress also shared how she was called a variety of names due to her body weight.

Credit: Instagram/tarasutaria

In an interview with pink villa, Tara revealed, People say hurtful things from time to time. Some people called me anorexic when I did SOTY 2. A little later, I gained two or three kilos and it was as if she had gained weight. It’s something I accepted. It bothered me a lot at first.” Social and main credit: Instagram/balanvidya, Instagram/mrunalthakur Read iDiva for the latest Bollywood news, fashion looks, beauty and lifestyle.

