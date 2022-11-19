Entertainment
Sohum Shah: As an actor, I want to play pissed off characters, otherwise I’m just as happy to be a producer | Bollywood
Producer-actor Sohum Shah is thrilled with the recent success of his OTT series.
For me, success and failure have never been my goal. For me, it’s more about what this particular project will bring me as a performer. Whether it’s Big Bull or Maharani, it’s the thrill that those roles have brought. They got me out of my way to create characters like Viren Shah and Chief Minister Bheema Bharti. As an actor, I want to play angry characters, otherwise I’m just as happy to be a producer, says the Simran and Shed actor.
Shah believes his critically acclaimed film Thumbbad did not do well at the box office due to existing nepotism. I think he was destined to suffer such a fate. Uska ultimate yahi hona tha because no big name was associated with it… Na koi bada star… na bada banner… see nepotism hai aur rahega… Nobody can deny it. When I joined this industry, I was ready to accept nepotism. When I chose this line, I had to accept it and continue to do my job with all possible effort. But the kind of views the film garnered on the OTT platform made me absolutely proud and convinced that my film was among the best projects to date.
Talking about how the industry works, Shah adds: When a foreigner sets foot in the industry, we start seven steps behind those who are already in the industry. But it’s like that in other industries too and we have to accept that as a challenge.
Shah has many other projects lined up as a creator and actor.
