A concert celebrates the 40th anniversary of music at the Kohl Mansion | Entertainment

Daily Journal Correspondent
Music at Kohl Mansion has been hosting chamber music concerts in the majestic, acoustically vibrant Great Hall of this Burlingame Hills mansion for 40 years now. To commemorate this, the organization held a 40th anniversary celebration concert on Sunday, November 13.
To mark the occasion, he commissioned a new work from local composer Shinji Eshima. He titled his 15-minute piece Hymn for Her. It’s both a pun (anthem/him) and a tribute to the women who founded Music at Kohl Mansion, Liz Dossa and Sister Amy Bayley. Bayley was at the time principal of Mercy High School which occupies the mansion.
Eshima chose to write his piece for an unusual quintet of instruments.
First, a double bass, for melodic purposes as well as underlying harmonics. It is Eshima’s instrument, so he is fond of it. It was played by Charles Chandler, a San Francisco Symphony bassist who is a former student of Eshima.
Second, a cello. It goes well with a double bass in chamber music, but the main reason for including it was the realization that San Francisco Opera Orchestra cellist Emil Miland had played in the previous three original commissions. at Kohl. Why not make it four out of four?
Then a marimba, another favorite instrument of Eshimas. This was played by percussion virtuoso Haruka Fujii.
Fourth, a piano, played by Karen Hutchinson, a frequent Kohl performer and one of his earliest board members.
And finally, a clarinet, played as a last-minute replacement by Jeannie Psomas, who also served as a replacement with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra.
This combination of instruments could create a chaotic mess, but Eshima has a knack for writing light and clear chamber music. He started with different pairs of instruments, one playing a soft melody, the other providing rhythmic support. Gradually he built up all five. It displayed a wonderful blend of timbres, the marimba giving an exotic touch of rhythmic punctuation, while the long-winded melody turned into hymn character. The music was completely tonal, airy and unindulgent, well crafted and coherent in its structure. If the players had decided to repeat it from the start, the delighted audience would have been just as pleased the second time around.
As it was a historic celebration, Eshima’s piece was accompanied by covers of abridged versions of the first two orders, with Miland reprising his original cello part.
A movement and a half of Ernst Bacons’ Trio No. 2 for violin, cello and piano, the first commission in 1987, was performed with young, fully professional violinist Shaleah Feinstein joining Miland and Hutchinson. It was a more difficult work than Eshimas but still largely tonal, with long melodies for the strings over rapid piano chords, winding into a stomping conclusion.
Miland and Hutchinson also played half of David Carlson’s Sonata for Cello and Piano from 1993. It is a complex and difficult work featuring long glissandos for the cello and dissonant but quiet and hazy passages for both. implements. The final pages become brighter, louder and moving in unexpected ways.
The concert was packed with Feinstein, Miland and Hutchinson playing a repertoire classic for violin, cello and piano, Felix Mendelssohns Trio No. 1, Op. 49. This also built up tension as it went on, but less dramatically. than the other parts. Its main characteristic was the audible as well as visible pleasure with which all three performed it.
The next concert at the Kohl Mansion will feature the Mir Quartet on Sunday December 4th. This group will perform Beethovens op. 131 string quartet, one of his last masterpieces, with music by Beethoven teacher Joseph Haydn and contemporary composer Kevin Puts. The quartet will give a pre-concert talk this Saturday afternoon at the Peninsula Jewish Community Center in Foster City.