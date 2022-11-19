5 Bollywood characters who redefined what it means to be a “man”

Mumbai, November 19: The swaying, muscular, dominant, assertive, heteronormative image of a man has existed in Bollywood since time immemorial.

We all remember how Sunny Deol ferociously pulled out a hand pump and gave bad guys a beating in ‘Gadar Ek Prem Katha’.

Even before that, the famous hit film ‘Sholay’ featured a brooding Amitabh Bachchan who exemplified the image of the ‘angry young man’ through his larger than life fight sequences where he single-handedly decimates the men of the nasty.

The “macho” image has long been considered an ideal, influencing real-life men as well.

However, with the turn of the millennium, Bollywood finally began to diversify its portrayal of men, moving from simple hunky dories to ascribing the nuanced realities of men as they exist in the flesh.

Men can be tough indeed, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be soft and emotional. Not all men subscribe to the overrated image of a powerful, bread-winning, heterosexual figure with a superiority complex, as Bollywood has long portrayed them on screen.

On this International Men’s Day, let’s take a look at 5 characters Bollywood shared on the big screen who redefined what it means to be a real man.

1. Mudit Sharma in ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’ Portrayed by Ayushmann Khurrana, Mudit is a character who suffers from erectile dysfunction. The subject is still taboo among men. As a personality, Mudit is not the confident and assertive man that Bollywood has traditionally portrayed in its films. He is imperfect and does not hesitate to share his problems with his wife or his friends. He is cheerful, shy, shy and has a heart of gold. He redefined masculinity by letting the world know that “marriage doesn’t have to lead to babies.”

2. Aman Tripathi in ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’ Portrayed by well-known TVF actor Jitendra Kumar, Aman is a homosexual character but not yet out of his parents. He is a chivalrous personality, unfortunately stuck in the heteronormative bond of his family and society, which expects him to marry a girl and settle down. However, he follows his heart and eventually expresses who he really is to his family. He redefined masculinity by clarifying that “love doesn’t always happen between a man and a woman.”

3. Lashmikant ‘Lakshmi’ Chauhan in ‘Pad Man’ Portrayed by iconic Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, Lakshmi is a character who at first glance has a very simple and loving personality. He takes care of his family and showers love on his loved ones, as expected of a man. However, when his wife is banished from the household due to menstruation, he shows empathy and curiosity to understand the situation she is going through, which sets him apart. He redefined masculinity by stating that “awareness of women’s issues is also important for men”.

4. Kabir ‘Ka’ Bansal in ‘Ki and Ka’ Portrayed by ‘Ishaqzaade’ actor Arjun Kapoor, Ka is a laid-back son of a builder who prefers to stay home and do household chores rather than work. find a job outside to earn money. Going against his family’s disapproval, he and his wife successfully manage their relationship dynamics and lead a difficult but happy life together. Ka redefined masculinity by saying that “a man does not always have to be the breadwinner of a family”.

5. Anup Saxena in ‘Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl’ Played by famed ‘Mirzapur’ actor Pankaj Tripathi, Anup is a doting father to his daughter Gunjan just like any other man could be. However, by supporting his daughter’s dream of being an air force pilot, which is not only unusual but even dangerous, he departs from the stereotypical father figure in Bollywood. Instead of wanting to protect his daughter, he allows her to grow up on her own and find her own wings to fly. In fact, he goes against his own wife’s rudimentary views of a girl’s life once she comes of age. He doesn’t push her to get married and instead helps her train and achieve her life’s purpose. Thus, he redefines masculinity by letting the world know that “a man is not solely responsible for marrying his daughter”.

