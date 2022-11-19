Add components to an actor in Unreal Engine





Project Setup In this tutorial, you are responsible for creating game logic for an actor component named HealthComponent. Once this component is attached to an actor, your actor will contain the functionality to deduct damage from its health. In our example, we will use the third-person character included in the [Third Person Template](understand-the-basics/project-models/third-person-model) project. Start by creating a New > Games > Third Person > Project CPP appointed Health Comp.

Move towards Edit > Project Settings > Engine > Input > Bindings > Action Mappings, then click the icon Add (+) to create a new action mapping named OnDamagePressedand set the value to 1**.

To input contains action mappings, which can be used to map a button or key press to event behavior such as damage to the player character. Creating the actor component: health component Delegates can call member functions on C++ objects in a generic and safe way. When an actor binds to a delegate, it responds to that delegate’s member function event. Follow the steps below to start creating an On Health Changed delegate. Click on Add/Import to create a New C++ classthen from the Choose a parent class menu, select Actor component to create a new actor component named Health component.

In the HealthComponent.h file, declare the following Delegate: DECLARE_DYNAMIC_MULTICAST_DELEGATE_SixParams(FOnHealthChangedSignature, UHealthComponent*, HealthComp, float, Health, float, DamageAmount, const class UDamageType*, DamageType, class AController*, InstigatedBy, AActor*, DamageCauser); Navigate to the Class Defaults and declare the following methods and variables: public: UPROPERTY(BlueprintAssignable, Category = "Events") FOnHealthChangedSignature OnHealthChanged; protected: UPROPERTY(EditDefaultsOnly,BlueprintReadWrite) float Health; UPROPERTY(EditDefaultsOnly,BlueprintReadWrite) float MaxHealth; UFUNCTION(BlueprintCallable) void HandleTakeDamage(AActor* DamageActor, float Damage, const class UDamageType* DamageType, class AController* InstigatedBy, AActor* DamageCauser); Navigate to the HealthComponent.cpp file and inside the HealthComponent Constructorinitialize the following class variable: UHealthComponent::UHealthComponent() { MaxHealth = 100.0f; } Implement the following definition for the start reading class method: void UHealthComponent::BeginPlay { Super::BeginPlay(); //Get the Owner of this Actor Component. AActor* MyOwner = GetOwner(); if (MyOwner) { //The Owner Object is now bound to respond to the OnTakeAnyDamage Function. MyOwner->OnTakeDamage.AddDynamic(this,&UHealthComponent::HandleTakeDamage); } //Set Health Equal to Max Health. Health = MaxHealth; } Declare the following code for the HandleTakeAnyDamage method: void UHealthComponent::HandleTakeAnyDamage(AActor* DamageActor, float Damage, const class UDamageType* DamageType, class AController* InstigatedBy, AActor* DamageCauser) { if (Damage <= 0.0f) { return; } Health = FMath::Clamp(Health - Damage, 0.0f, MaxHealth); OnHealthChanged.Broadcast(this, Health, Damage, DamageType, InstigatedBy, DamageCauser); } Compile your code. Finished code Health component.h #pragma once #include "CoreMinimal.h" #include "Components/ActorComponent.h" #include "HealthComponent.generated.h" DECLARE_DYNAMIC_MULTICAST_DELEGATE_SixParams(FOnHealthChangedSignature, UHealthComponent*, HealthComponent, float, Health, float, DamageAmount, const class UDamageType*, DamageType, class AController*, InstigatedBy, AActor*, DamageCauser); UCLASS( ClassGroup=(Custom), meta=(BlueprintSpawnableComponent) ) class HEALTHCOMP_API UHealthComponent : public UActorComponent { GENERATED_BODY() public: // Sets default values for this component's properties UHealthComponent(); UPROPERTY(BlueprintAssignable, Category = "Events") FOnHealthChangedSignature OnHealthChanged; protected: // Called when the game starts UFUNCTION(BlueprintCallable) void HandleTakeDamage(AActor* DamageActor, float Damage, const class UDamageType* DamageType, class AController* InstigatedBy, AActor* DamageCauser); virtual void BeginPlay() override; UPROPERTY(EditDefaultsOnly, BlueprintReadWrite) float Health; UPROPERTY(EditDefaultsOnly, BlueprintReadWrite) float MaxHealth; public: // Called every frame virtual void TickComponent(float DeltaTime, ELevelTick TickType, FActorComponentTickFunction* ThisTickFunction) override; }; Health pane.cpp #include "HealthComponent.h" // Sets default values for this component's properties UHealthComponent::UHealthComponent() { // Set this component to be initialized when the game starts, and to be ticked every frame. You can turn these features // off to improve performance if you don't need them. PrimaryComponentTick.bCanEverTick = true; MaxHealth = 100.0f; } // Called when the game starts void UHealthComponent::BeginPlay() { Super::BeginPlay(); //Get the Owner of this Actor Component. AActor* MyOwner = GetOwner(); if(MyOwner) { MyOwner->OnTakeAnyDamage.AddDynamic(this, &UHealthComponent::HandleTakeDamage); //The Owner Object is now bound to respond to the OnTakeAnyDamage Function. MyOwner->OnTakeAnyDamage.AddDynamic(this,&UHealthComponent::HandleTakeAnyDamage); } //Set Health Equal to Max Health. Health = MaxHealth; } void UHealthComponent::HandleTakeDamage(AActor* DamageActor, float Damage, const class UDamageType* DamageType, class AController* InstigatedBy, AActor* DamageCauser) { if (Damage <= 0.0f) { //Damage amount was 0 or less. return; } Health = FMath::Clamp(Health - Damage, 0.0f, MaxHealth); OnHealthChanged.Broadcast(this, Health, Damage, DamageType, InstigatedBy, DamageCauser); } // Called every frame void UHealthComponent::TickComponent(float DeltaTime, ELevelTick TickType, FActorComponentTickFunction* ThisTickFunction) { Super::TickComponent(DeltaTime, TickType, ThisTickFunction); } Added health component to character HealthComp Now that you have created your health component class, you need to add its actor component to your health character class and bind the OnDamagePressed action mapping to deal damage to the player. From Content Browsermove towards C++ Classes > HealthComp and double-click the HealthComp Character** to open the `HealthCompCharacter.h` file. Declare the following code in the Class Defaults: protected: UPROPERTY(EditDefaultsOnly,BlueprintReadWrite) class UHealthComponent* HealthComponent; UFUNCTION() OnHealthChanged(UHealthComponent* HealthComp, float Health, float DamageAmount, const class UDamageType* DamageType, class AController* InstigatedBy, AActor* DamageCauser); //Function which will call damage to our Player UFUNCTION() void DamagePlayerCharacter(); Navigate to the HealthCompCharacter.cpp file and include the following class libraries: #include "HealthComponent.h" #include "Kismet/GameplayStatics.h" The Gameplay statics library includes many utility helper functions that can meet your gameplay needs. In this case we will use the ApplyDamage method. In the AHealthCompCharacter Constructorinitialize your Health Component class: AHealthCompCharacter::AHealthCompCharacter() { HealthComponent = CreateDefaultSubobject (TEXT("HealthComponent"); } Navigate to the AHealthCompChatacter::BeginPlay method and add the following code: void AHealthCompCharacter::BeginPlay() { Super::BeginPlay(); HealthComponent->OnHealthChanged.AddDynamic(this, &AHealthCompCharacter::OnHealthChanged); } In the AHealthCompCharacter::OnHealthChanged method, implement the following logic to destroy the player character when their health reaches zero: void AHealthCompCharacter::OnHealthChanged(UHealthComponent* HealthComp, float Health, float DamageAmount, const class UDamageType* DamageType, class AController* InstigatedBy, AActor* DamageCauser) { if (Health <= 0.0f) { Destroy(); } UE_LOG(LogTemp, Warning, TEXT("The Player's Current Health is: %f"), Health); } UE_LOG is a macro that contains different types of verbosity for use with commands to visualize your data in the output log. Implement the AHealthCompCharacter::DamagePlayerCharacter method by adding the following code: void AHealthCompCharacter::DamagePlayerCharacter() { UGameplayStatics::ApplyDamage(this, 20.0f, GetInstigatorController(),this,GenericDamageType); } Move towards AHealthCompCharacter::SetupPlayerInputComponent method to assign your OnDamagePressed binding to the DamagePlayerCharacter function: void AHealthCompCharacter::SetupPlayerInputComponent(class UInputComponent* PlayerInputComponent) { //Bind OnDamagePressed Action Event PlayerInputComponent->BindAction("OnDamagePressed", IE_Pressed, this, &AHealthCompCharacter::DamagePlayerCharacter); } Compile your code. Finished code HealthCompCharacter.h #pragma once #include "CoreMinimal.h" #include "GameFramework/Character.h" #include "HealthCompCharacter.generated.h" UCLASS(config=Game) class AHealthCompCharacter : public ACharacter { GENERATED_BODY() /** Camera boom positioning the camera behind the character */ UPROPERTY(VisibleAnywhere, BlueprintReadOnly, Category = Camera, meta = (AllowPrivateAccess = "true")) class USpringArmComponent* CameraBoom; /** Follow camera */ UPROPERTY(VisibleAnywhere, BlueprintReadOnly, Category = Camera, meta = (AllowPrivateAccess = "true")) class UCameraComponent* FollowCamera; public: AHealthCompCharacter(); /** Base turn rate, in deg/sec. Other scaling may affect final turn rate. */ UPROPERTY(VisibleAnywhere, BlueprintReadOnly, Category=Camera) float BaseTurnRate; /** Base look up/down rate, in deg/sec. Other scaling may affect final rate. */ UPROPERTY(VisibleAnywhere, BlueprintReadOnly, Category=Camera) float BaseLookUpRate; protected: virtual void BeginPlay() override; UPROPERTY(EditDefaultsOnly, BlueprintReadWrite) class UHealthComponent* HealthComponent; UFUNCTION() void OnHealthChanged(UHealthComponent* HealthComp, float Health, float DamageAmount, const class UDamageType* DamageType, class AController* InstigatedBy, AActor* DamageCauser); //Function which will call damage to our Player UFUNCTION() void DamagePlayerCharacter(); //Container for a Damage Type to inflict on the Player UPROPERTY(EditDefaultsOnly,BlueprintReadOnly, Category = "Weapon") TSubclassOf GenericDamageType; /** Resets HMD orientation in VR. */ void OnResetVR(); /** Called for forwards/backward input */ void MoveForward(float Value); /** Called for side to side input */ void MoveRight(float Value); /** * Called via input to turn at a given rate. * @param Rate This is a normalized rate, i.e. 1.0 means 100% of desired turn rate */ void TurnAtRate(float Rate); /** * Called via input to turn look up/down at a given rate. * @param Rate This is a normalized rate, i.e. 1.0 means 100% of desired turn rate */ void LookUpAtRate(float Rate); /** Handler for when a touch input begins. */ void TouchStarted(ETouchIndex::Type FingerIndex, FVector Location); /** Handler for when a touch input stops. */ void TouchStopped(ETouchIndex::Type FingerIndex, FVector Location); protected: // APawn interface virtual void SetupPlayerInputComponent(class UInputComponent* PlayerInputComponent) override; // End of APawn interface public: /** Returns CameraBoom subobject **/ FORCEINLINE class USpringArmComponent* GetCameraBoom() const { return CameraBoom; } /** Returns FollowCamera subobject **/ FORCEINLINE class UCameraComponent* GetFollowCamera() const { return FollowCamera; } }; HealthCompCharacter.cpp #include "HealthCompCharacter.h" #include "HeadMountedDisplayFunctionLibrary.h" #include "Camera/CameraComponent.h" #include "Components/CapsuleComponent.h" #include "Components/InputComponent.h" #include "GameFramework/CharacterMovementComponent.h" #include "GameFramework/Controller.h" #include "GameFramework/SpringArmComponent.h" #include "HealthComponent.h" #include "Kismet/GameplayStatics.h" ////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////// // AHealthCompCharacter AHealthCompCharacter::AHealthCompCharacter() { // Set size for collision capsule GetCapsuleComponent()->InitCapsuleSize(42.f, 96.0f); // set our turn rates for input BaseTurnRate = 45.f; BaseLookUpRate = 45.f; // Don't rotate when the controller rotates. Let that just affect the camera. bUseControllerRotationPitch = false; bUseControllerRotationYaw = false; bUseControllerRotationRoll = false; // Configure character movement GetCharacterMovement()->bOrientRotationToMovement = true; // Character moves in the direction of input... GetCharacterMovement()->RotationRate = FRotator(0.0f, 540.0f, 0.0f); // ...at this rotation rate GetCharacterMovement()->JumpZVelocity = 600.f; GetCharacterMovement()->AirControl = 0.2f; // Create a camera boom (pulls in towards the player if there is a collision) CameraBoom = CreateDefaultSubobject (TEXT("CameraBoom")); CameraBoom->SetupAttachment(RootComponent); CameraBoom->TargetArmLength = 300.0f; // The camera follows at this distance behind the character CameraBoom->bUsePawnControlRotation = true; // Rotate the arm based on the controller // Create a follow camera FollowCamera = CreateDefaultSubobject (TEXT("FollowCamera")); FollowCamera->SetupAttachment(CameraBoom, USpringArmComponent::SocketName); // Attach the camera to the end of the boom and let the boom adjust to match the controller orientation FollowCamera->bUsePawnControlRotation = false; // Camera does not rotate relative to arm // Note: The skeletal mesh and anim blueprint references on the Mesh component (inherited from Character) // are set in the derived blueprint asset named MyCharacter (to avoid direct content references in C++) HealthComponent = CreateDefaultSubobject (TEXT("HealthComponent")); } ////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////// // Input void AHealthCompCharacter::SetupPlayerInputComponent(class UInputComponent* PlayerInputComponent) { // Set up gameplay key bindings check(PlayerInputComponent); PlayerInputComponent->BindAction("Jump", IE_Pressed, this, &ACharacter::Jump); PlayerInputComponent->BindAction("Jump", IE_Released, this, &ACharacter::StopJumping); PlayerInputComponent->BindAxis("MoveForward", this, &AHealthCompCharacter::MoveForward); PlayerInputComponent->BindAxis("MoveRight", this, &AHealthCompCharacter::MoveRight); // We have 2 versions of the rotation bindings to handle different kinds of devices differently // "turn" handles devices that provide an absolute delta, such as a mouse. // "turnrate" is for devices that we choose to treat as a rate of change, such as an analog joystick PlayerInputComponent->BindAxis("Turn", this, &APawn::AddControllerYawInput); PlayerInputComponent->BindAxis("TurnRate", this, &AHealthCompCharacter::TurnAtRate); PlayerInputComponent->BindAxis("LookUp", this, &APawn::AddControllerPitchInput); PlayerInputComponent->BindAxis("LookUpRate", this, &AHealthCompCharacter::LookUpAtRate); // handle touch devices PlayerInputComponent->BindTouch(IE_Pressed, this, &AHealthCompCharacter::TouchStarted); PlayerInputComponent->BindTouch(IE_Released, this, &AHealthCompCharacter::TouchStopped); // VR headset functionality PlayerInputComponent->BindAction("ResetVR", IE_Pressed, this, &AHealthCompCharacter::OnResetVR); //Bind OnDamagePressed Action Event PlayerInputComponent->BindAction("OnDamagePressed", IE_Pressed, this, &AHealthCompCharacter::DamagePlayerCharacter); } void AHealthCompCharacter::BeginPlay() { Super::BeginPlay(); HealthComponent->OnHealthChanged.AddDynamic(this, &AHealthCompCharacter::OnHealthChanged); } void AHealthCompCharacter::OnHealthChanged(UHealthComponent* HealthComp, float Health, float DamageAmount, const class UDamageType* DamageType, class AController* InstigatedBy, AActor* DamageCauser) { if (Health <= 0.0f) { Destroy(); } UE_LOG(LogTemp, Warning, TEXT("The Player's Current Health is: %f"), Health); } void AHealthCompCharacter::DamagePlayerCharacter() { UGameplayStatics::ApplyDamage(this, 20.0f, GetInstigatorController(),this,GenericDamageType); } void AHealthCompCharacter::OnResetVR() { // If HealthComp is added to a project via 'Add Feature' in the Unreal Editor the dependency on HeadMountedDisplay in HealthComp.Build.cs is not automatically propagated // and a linker error will result. // You will need to either: //Add "HeadMountedDisplay" to [YourProject].Build.cs PublicDependencyModuleNames in order to build successfully (appropriate if supporting VR). // or: //Comment or delete the call to ResetOrientationAndPosition below (appropriate if not supporting VR) UHeadMountedDisplayFunctionLibrary::ResetOrientationAndPosition(); } void AHealthCompCharacter::TouchStarted(ETouchIndex::Type FingerIndex, FVector Location) { Jump(); } void AHealthCompCharacter::TouchStopped(ETouchIndex::Type FingerIndex, FVector Location) { StopJumping(); } void AHealthCompCharacter::TurnAtRate(float Rate) { // calculate delta for this frame from the rate information AddControllerYawInput(Rate * BaseTurnRate * GetWorld()->GetDeltaSeconds()); } void AHealthCompCharacter::LookUpAtRate(float Rate) { // calculate delta for this frame from the rate information AddControllerPitchInput(Rate * BaseLookUpRate * GetWorld()->GetDeltaSeconds()); } void AHealthCompCharacter::MoveForward(float Value) { if ((Controller != nullptr) && (Value != 0.0f)) { // find out which way is forward const FRotator Rotation = Controller->GetControlRotation(); const FRotator YawRotation(0, Rotation.Yaw, 0); // get forward vector const FVector Direction = FRotationMatrix(YawRotation).GetUnitAxis(EAxis::X); AddMovementInput(Direction, Value); } } void AHealthCompCharacter::MoveRight(float Value) { if ( (Controller != nullptr) && (Value != 0.0f) ) { // find out which way is right const FRotator Rotation = Controller->GetControlRotation(); const FRotator YawRotation(0, Rotation.Yaw, 0); // get right vector const FVector Direction = FRotationMatrix(YawRotation).GetUnitAxis(EAxis::Y); // add movement in that direction AddMovementInput(Direction, Value); } } Final result You are now ready to test the functionality of your Health Component. You can move your character using the WASD keys. When you press the number 1 key, your character will take damage until their health reaches zero, at which point they will be destroyed from the world. Navigate to the Toolbarand press To play.



