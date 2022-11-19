Indian TV Stars Who REJECTED Famous Bollywood Roles





Mumbai: There are many TV actors who have gained great fame and caught the attention of people in the movie industry. Some TV actors want to explore the Bollywood industry and some want to stay in the TV industry itself. Here are some players in the television industry who rejected offers from the film industry: Kapil Sharma This comedian from the Indian television industry has already appeared in Bollywood films. He turned down a role in the film Bank Chor under the Yash Raj banner. Ankita Lokhande The actress turned down several projects while doing Zee TV’s popular show Pavitra Rishta. She then made her debut through the film Manikarnika. Karan Tacker He is one of the most handsome and talented actors in the television industry. He received several offers from the Bollywood industry. He was offered the role of the antagonist in Student Of The Year 2 but he turned it down as he didn’t want to start his film career with a negative role. ALSO READ:The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive Kartik Aaryan, Alaya Furniturewala and Shashanka Ghosh to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Freddy Erica Fernandes Kasautii actress Zindagii Kay receives several offers from the Bollywood industry. But the actress reveals she is at peace working in the television industry. Mohit Line He appeared in Uri The Surgical Strike and Shiddat. He, however, rejected other roles. He turned down Bipasha Basu star Creature 3D’s offer because he didn’t like him. Mrunal Thakur This actress was offered the role played by Fatima Sheikh in Thugs of Hindostan. She turned down the role as she disliked her character in the film. Shaheer Sheikh One of the most talented and popular TV actors was offered various Bollywood roles but turned down every one of them. He mentioned that he would never sacrifice his television career, which earned him the recognition he has. Surbhi Chandana She has received various offers from the film industry, but she is quite clear that she wants to stick with the television industry. She wishes to be famous in the TV industry rather than making her Bollywood debut. Drashti Dhami She is one of the most popular faces on Indian TV and was offered the lead role in Rohit Shettys Singham Returns. She was busy with her show Madhubala which is why she rejected the offer. READ ALSO: From Sriti Jha to Drashti Dhami, discover them in superb prints For more news and updates from the world of TV and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

