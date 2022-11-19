Hong Kong Actor Anthony Wong Wins Taiwan’s Golden Horse Film Awards





Taipei (AFP) Hong Kong veteran actor Anthony Wong took top honors at Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards on Saturday, while a Chinese short won for the first time since Beijing avoided the event due to political tensions.

Dubbed the Oscars in the Chinese language, the Golden Horse Awards took place for the fourth consecutive year without most of the Chinese and Hong Kong stars who used to walk the red carpet in Taipei. Beijing officially boycotted the event in 2019 after a Taiwanese director advocated for the island’s independence in an acceptance speech the year before. China claims democratic and self-governing Taiwan as part of its territory and has long blacklisted its artists for any perceived support for independence. Wong was reportedly declared persona non grata by Chinese authorities for supporting Hong Kong’s 2014 pro-democracy umbrella movement and a supporter of the city’s independence, which he denied. He won Best Actor – his first prize in his third nomination – for playing a Hong Kong taxi driver helping a Pakistani refugee boy in ‘The Sunny Side of the Street’. “I think new directors bring me good luck and I should only work with new directors for my future films,” Wong joked at the ceremony as the crowd burst into laughter. He was referring to Malaysian Lau Kok-rui, who won Best New Director and Best Original Screenplay. Malaysian director Lau Kok-rui won the Golden Horse Awards for Best New Director and Best Original Screenplay for ‘The Sunny Side of the Street’ Sam YehAFP “The Sunny Side of the Street” was among seven Hong Kong films competing this year in strong screening for the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. Five Chinese independent films were also in the running, although there were still no feature submissions or major commercial releases. Chinese director Huang Shuli’s short documentary “Do You Want to Watch Me” is the only mainland work to win an award. “There are so many fears in the world…but I believe that love can overcome fear,” Huang said in a rare appearance by a Chinese filmmaker at the ceremony. “I hope everyone can continue to make (movies), face the world and face each other honestly.” There were only two Chinese nominations in 2020 and 2021 in the Best Documentary and Animated Short categories, but no winners. Huang’s film, about a conversation with his mother about coming to terms with his homosexuality, won Best Short Film Queer Palm at the Cannes Film Festival. “Coo-Coo 043,” representing Taiwan pigeon racing, took the best picture, and native Taiwanese Laha Mebow won best director for her family drama “Gaga.” Taiwanese Sylvia Chang won the Golden Horse for Best Actress Sam YehAFP Veteran Taiwanese director and actress Sylvia Chang has been crowned best actress for her role in the Hong Kong social drama “A Light Never Goes Out.” Hong Kong crime thriller “Limbo” topped the pack with 14 nominations but only picked up four technical awards. AFP 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20221119-hk-actor-anthony-wong-wins-at-taiwan-s-golden-horse-film-awards The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos