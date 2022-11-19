Dumbledore actor Richard Harris ‘found face down in pile of cocaine’





Harry Potter star Richard Harris, who played Albus Dumbledore in the first two films of the film franchise, was found face down in a pile of cocaine by his son. The beloved actor starred alongside the late Alan Rickman and Dame Maggie Smith, with young Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint in their early years at Hogwarts. Harris’ health was declining when he took on the role of Dumbledore, which made him a little hesitant, but he finally said yes because his 11-year-old granddaughter threatened never to speak to him again. he didn’t. However, the actor died at the age of 72 in 2002, after filming the second installment of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Reminiscent of their father, his three sons Damian, Jared and Jamie have now revealed in a new documentary how Harris allegedly took copious amounts of cocaine and even got into a bar fight in his late 60s.

Richard Harris played Dumbledore in the first two Harry Potter films (Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

The actor died at the age of 72 (Photo: AFP/GETTY IMAGES) Jamie, 59, says, according to quotes obtained by The star of the day: I walked into her [Harris] room and it was like a scene from Scarface. He dropped this pound of cocaine on the mat and it had split open and his face was right in the middle. Jamie, who also works in the film industry, added that her father was unpredictable. Harris also starred in Gladiators and The Count of Monte Cristo (Photo: REUTERS)

His sons called him unpredictable (Picture: Warner Bros. Pictures) Michael Gambon took on the role of Dumbledore from Prisoner of Azkaban, but Harris’ portrayal is still looked upon fondly by fans, with some saying his soft-spoken performance is a closer take on JK Rowlings’ character in books. After: Tendency

Director Chris Columbus said at the time: We were all still in incredible shock. We knew Richard was sick, but he was such a fighter that somehow we all expected him to make it and pull through and be in the third Harry Potter film. So it’s a complete shock because we’ve all worked so closely together. It’s like losing a family member. The Ghost of Richard Harris is available to watch on Sky Arts. You have a story? If you have a celebrity story, video or photos, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page. . MORE: Hogwarts Legacy Won’t Include Harry Potter’s Iconic Sports Quidditch

MORE: More Harry Potter can happen but only if JK Rowling agrees







Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://metro.co.uk/2022/11/19/dumbledore-actor-richard-harris-found-face-down-in-a-pile-of-cocaine-17789244/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos