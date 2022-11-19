Entertainment
Daryl Hall at the Michigan Theatre, 5 things to know – Daily Tribune
He’s sold dozens of records in partnership with John Oates since 1970. But sometimes Daryl Hall has his own music to make, too.
The Poletown, Pennsylvania-born Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has actually released five solo albums and launched the hit syndicated TV show “Live From Daryl’s House” which featured inspirational collaborations and conversations with a variety of artists. guests.
Hall, 76, compiled material from it all in “BeforeAfter,” a 30-song collection that includes “Daryl’s House” performances with Monte Montgomery, Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart (who is working on Hall’s upcoming solo album) and Todd Rundgren, who opens for Hall on his tour supporting the album. He’s not giving up the Hall & Oates lunch, but working alone is Hall’s focus at the moment…
Hall says over the phone that shooting alone gives him a chance to dig deeper into his catalog than he can with Hall & Oates. “Well, first of all that’s all my Hall & Oates gear is my gear, just by another name. So I put together a cross section of my music that fits together, and that’s a good deal because I have so many songs to manage. It was just like, ‘OK, how do I put together a set that’s cohesive and shows the different vibes, but the different vibes of the same thing, it’s not too disparate, and trying to do that as much like a ‘Live From Daryl’s House experience as you can. I try to recreate the club and the house and bring that sense of familiarity to it and all those things that contribute to a fun show.
Given their long association, having Rundgren as part of the tour playing his own set and joining Hall during his encores proved to be a perfect fit. “I can’t think of anyone I could have done this with initially who was more of a good guy than Todd. I mean, Todd and I are going back; I’ve known Todd for as long as I’ve known (Oates). We come from the same region. We have the same mindset. We’re both mavericks and eclectics, and we get along well. It’s just a great combination, musically and personally. I love it, and so does he.” Hall and Rundgren are planning more dates in 2023, but Hall also plans to tour with other artists under the same concept.
Hall is in the process of making another solo album, his first since 2011’s “Laughing Down Crying,” working primarily with Dave Stewart as well as others. “I haven’t really done much on it because I’ve been so busy. But I’m going back to Harbor Island to work more with Dave and hopefully finish it right after Christmas and try to get it out. It’s very Daryl and Dave-y, that’s the best way to put it. He has that feeling. It’s a pretty good kid. It reflects two guys who get along really well and that’s cool. I really like that. I think we have at least six, seven songs that we’ve recorded and a lot of ideas that we need to look at and flesh out.
Hall also began filming new episodes of “Live From Daryl’s House”, including one with King Crimson’s Robert Fripp, whom Hall has recorded with in the past. “We do different things with it. I don’t even know where it’s going to air yet. It may be broadcast in several places, but nothing is formulated, nothing concrete for the moment. It doesn’t stop us from (shooting episodes) but I don’t know where you’ll see them yet.
As for Hall & Oates, Hall says that “we’re on an extended hiatus, let’s just say that. I’m focusing on this (solo) thing right now. John also does some things on his own. The longer I live in the world, the older I get, the more it’s about creative fulfillment. There is no time to waste and no tire slippage.
Daryl Hall and Todd Rundgren perform at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21 at the Michigan Theater, 603 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor. (734)668-8397 or michtheater.org.
