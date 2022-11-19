Veteran actor Tabassum dies of cardiac arrest in Mumbai





Tabassum hosted the celebrity talk show “Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan”. (Case) Mumbai: Veteran actress Tabassum, known for her work as a child entertainer in several Hindi classics and also as the host of Doordarshan’s popular talk show ‘Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan’, has died after suffering cardiac arrest , his son Hoshang Govil said on Saturday. She was 78 years old. Mr Govil said his mother had been admitted to a hospital here in recent days. On Friday, she suffered two heart attacks and died overnight. “A few days ago she was admitted to the hospital. She had a gastro problem and we went there for a check-up. She suffered two heart attacks at 8:40 p.m. and 8:42 p.m. She died peacefully on Friday evening,” said Mr. Hoshang told PTI. . A prayer meeting in his memory will be held here on Monday evening, the family said. Born in 1944 in Mumbai to Ayodhianath Sachdev and Asghari Begum, Tabassum began her career as a child artist with the 1947 film “Nargis”. At that time, she was known in the industry as “Baby Tabassum” and acted in many other films such as “Mera Suhaag” (1947), “Manjhdhar” (1947) and “Bari Behen” (1949 ). In the 1950s, Tabassum acted in films such as “Sargam”, “Sangram”, “Deedar” and “Baiju Bawra”. She also had a minor role in the 1960 historical epic “Mughal-e-Azam”, starring Prithviraj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar and Madhubala. After a few more films, Tabassum took on the job of host of “Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan”, which was India’s first television talk show. She hosted the show from 1972 to 1993 during which she interviewed several major stars of the Indian film industry. During his time as the host of “Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan”, Tabassum continued to appear in films, albeit sporadically. She made her directorial debut with the 1985 feature film “Tum Par Hum Qurban”. Her last film was Rajesh Khanna and Govinda-starring “Swarg” in 1990 in which she made a guest appearance as herself. In the 2000s, she appeared in the daily soap opera “Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam”. Keeping up with the changing world, she started her own YouTube channel called “Tabassum Talkies” with her son Hoshang, where the veteran actor used to discuss the lives of many movie and movie personalities. the bygone era. In 2021, Tabassum spent 10 days in hospital after contracting COVID-19. At the time, his son dismissed rumors that the veteran actor had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. Tabassum is survived by her husband Vijay Govil, the older brother of veteran TV star Arun Govil, and son Hoshang. (Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

