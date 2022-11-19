Italian Maneskin cuts a fine figure at Fillmore Detroit – Macomb Daily





Maneskin almost didn’t make it to town for his Friday night, Nov. 18, show at the Fillmore Detroit. Singer Damiano David told the packed house that the Italian quartet’s trip from Chicago, where they performed the night before, had been hampered by heavy snowfall in western Michigan and Indiana. Perhaps excited by the white-knuckled ride, David said, “Let’s make this cold, cold night a hot (expletive) night!” And that’s exactly what Maneskin did during his 90-minute, 16-song show, the band’s first in these regions. Despite being together for almost seven years, Maneskin has been a hot property since winning the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 and has since made guest appearances in everything from Saturday Night Live” and guest appearances on American Music Awards at many festivals, including Lollapalooza. Earlier in the week, he received a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist. Much hype? Yes but barely. In the flesh on Friday, Maneskin proved he was the real deal, a tight, confident outfit with an unapologetic swagger and stadium-sized energy that a theater like the Fillmore could barely contain. The band have clearly studied their Rock and Roll 101 and moved on to masterclasses, from the charisma of David to the guitar-god poses and nimble solos of Thomas Raggi. Bassist Victoria De Angelis, meanwhile, got close to the crowd a few times, riding it during “Close to the Top” and romping around on the floor while Maneskin played “Touch Me.” With two albums under their belt and a third, “Rush!”, coming in January, the band have plenty of pop sensibility on display in power ballads such as “Vent’anni” and current single “The Loneliest,” but is at heart a hard rock band, with roots in heavy metal and punk. Maneskin kicked off the show with the latter, charging in the “Rush!” track “Cool Kids” as David stretched his winged shirt sleeves skyward (he would be shirtless in a few songs, though). Inspired mainly by the “Teatro d’ira Vol. 1″ and an assortment of off-album singles including “Supermodel” and “Mammamia”, the band rarely took their foot off the pedal, with David calling on the crowd to “make some noise!” at regular intervals and Fillmore fans chanting like proof that they had embraced Maneskin as more than just a curiosity of the stranger. There were plenty of takeaways from the night: epic renditions of “Coraline,” “For Your Love” and “Gasoline”; Maneskin’s adrenalized version on “Beggin’;” from the Four Seasons The spoken vamp of David from the Who’s “My Generation” during “Touch Me”; and Raggi’s flashy solo that introduced “the Loneliest.” The band brought a group of fans to the stage as they closed the main set with “Lividi Sui Gomiti” and offered not one but two renditions of their Iggy Pop collab “I Wanna Be Your Slave,” both of which went viral. palpably shakes the room and The Balcony at Fillmore bounces to the disco beat of drummer Ethan Torchio. Whether Maneskin continues his ascent at a time when rock is not the genre of choice for the masses remains to be seen. But on Friday, the band heeded all the buzz surrounding them and convincingly demonstrated that they were ready and deserved the proverbial next levels of success. Rock legend Todd Rundgren launches cannabis brand with Royal Oak’s Chef Ferndale Authors’ Latest Horror Novel Explores ‘Anxiety Like A Monster’

