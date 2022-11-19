Italian Maneskin cuts a fine figure at Fillmore Detroit – Macomb Daily

Connect with us

Maneskin almost didn’t make it to town for his Friday night, Nov. 18, show at the Fillmore Detroit.

Singer Damiano David told the packed house that the Italian quartet’s trip from Chicago, where they performed the night before, had been hampered by heavy snowfall in western Michigan and Indiana. Perhaps excited by the white-knuckled ride, David said, “Let’s make this cold, cold night a hot (expletive) night!”

Maneskin frontman Damiano David spreads his wings Friday night, Nov. 18, at the Fillmore Detroit (Photo by Mike Ferdinande)
And that’s exactly what Maneskin did during his 90-minute, 16-song show, the band’s first in these regions.

Despite being together for almost seven years, Maneskin has been a hot property since winning the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 and has since made guest appearances in everything from Saturday Night Live” and guest appearances on American Music Awards at many festivals, including Lollapalooza. Earlier in the week, he received a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist.

Damiano David de Maneskin, front, and Victoria De Angelis perform Friday, November 18 at The Fillmore Detroit (photo by Mike Ferdinande)
Much hype? Yes but barely. In the flesh on Friday, Maneskin proved he was the real deal, a tight, confident outfit with an unapologetic swagger and stadium-sized energy that a theater like the Fillmore could barely contain. The band have clearly studied their Rock and Roll 101 and moved on to masterclasses, from the charisma of David to the guitar-god poses and nimble solos of Thomas Raggi. Bassist Victoria De Angelis, meanwhile, got close to the crowd a few times, riding it during “Close to the Top” and romping around on the floor while Maneskin played “Touch Me.”

