Sunny Leone, Ranveer Singh and a host of Bollywood stars light up Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2022 in Dubai





Dubai: It was Bollywood calling Dubai as a string of glamorous stars descended on the World Trade Center for Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2022 (FFME 2022) and put on a dance show that would rival a dazzling Broadway musical .

Actors from various leagues such as Ranveer Kapoor, Sunny Leone, Nushratt Bharuchha, Govinda, Mouni Roy and Sharvari have mingled with veteran talents such as Hema Malini, dubbed Bollywood’s eternal dream girl.

Filmfare Evergreen Star Award presented by Gulf News Entertainment Editor Manjusha Radhakrishnan in Govinda.

On the red carpet, Hema Malini told Gulf News that receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at FFME 2022 was a huge honor. This is proof that I have done a very good job in the films. It’s a proud moment and although I’ve received the Lifetime Achievement Award several times, it’s a special award,” Malini told Gulf News. The evening kicked off with a dazzling performance by Sunny Leone who danced to popular hit numbers in a silver bustier and skirt. She was the first Bollywood actress to take the stage and crack some Bollywood moves. The red carpet call was equally eventful and saw actors like Tamannah Bhatia, Nargis Fakhri and Sophie Choudry who hosted the event on stage together and Manushi Chillar slipping into dramatic dresses and perfectly fitted tuxedos. Pakistani stars Sajal Aly, Humayun Saeed and Fahad Mustafa have also rubbed shoulders with Indian talent and proven that art truly has no boundaries. Saeed, who was last seen on The Crown, told Gulf News it was amazing to be in Dubai. It was a great honor to be part of The Crown and I look forward to playing different types of roles. Art has no boundaries, Saeed told Gulf News. Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2022 is an annual awards night held to honor the best in Bollywood and beyond. Although the awards ceremony was the focal point of the ceremony, the event was also a spectacular showcase for song and dance. Singh, whose credits include the sports biopic 83 and the moving tale of rapper Gully Boy, was a portrait of relentless energy and showmanship as he danced to his greatest hits from his movies. All of the cast members who walked the red carpet said they couldn’t wait to see Ranveer Singhs perform live. “He’s a bundle of energy and it’s always great to see him set the stage on fire,” Tamannah Bhatia said. Ranveer Singh gets emotional Perennial Bollywood entertainer Ranveer Singh who received the Superstar of the Decade award got emotional and was in tears as he recounted his rise in the Hindi film industry. “I promise I’ll keep entertaining till the end of my life…I’m a miracle standing in front of you,” Singh said, wiping away tears. His parents were also in tears as their famous son opened up about his incredible journey. He dedicated the award to Yash Raj Films movie mogul Aditya Chopra for believing in him and finding him. “He took my chance when no one did and said, ‘I have found my next Shah Rukh,'” Singh said. Actor Govinda, who received Gulf News’ Evergreen Talent Award, was equally emotional as he looked back on his incredible run in Bollywood.

