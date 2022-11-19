The Snchezes thought they were going to a Bollywood premiere





What a short week has given us the cast of ladies ministers with their nonsense, nonsense and nonsense. This happens to us because we do not have trained people, culture, studies, preparation and completed oppositions. Another rooster would crow for us if ministers had to pass examinations in order to be eligible for their position and to carry out their work and play a dignified role, not personally, but with respect and respect for those who appointed them to get to where they are. .

Going from moving on the subway to having an official car with escorts, secretaries, advisers, entertainment expenses and even planes to travel abroad is, as the tacky would say, very sweet and, although the clamor is the request for resignation, it is a chimera that is not the subject. I must confess that I am always fascinated by the appearance of the President of the Government and Mrs. Sánchez, which is not the same as calling her First Lady, because Spain is a Kingdom and not a Republic, as surely more than one who has traveled to Bali would like. The image of the couple struck me. You can pay homage to the country you’re visiting, but you can’t and shouldn’t fall into the kitsch and modesty of appearing together in color. I don’t know if anyone explained to them that it wasn’t about walking the red carpet at a film festival or attending a Bollywood premiere. The image consultant should be fired, simply because it was excessively ridiculous, which we Spaniards don’t deserve, because they represent us, some like it and some don’t like it at all. Señora de Sánchez should have learned to wear a shawl. Shawls or scarves are not exactly designed to cover the backs. And if not, better not take them and you’ll save yourself the damn ridiculous. Spain is not a country, neither an asshole, nor vulgar. And also explain to the illustrious lady that it is not at all elegant to walk with your hands resting on your lower abdomen to prevent the blessed shawl from falling. Pedro Snchez and Begoa Gmez with the Indonesian President and his wife



efa



To know how to wear a shawl, a scarf, a stole, a cape, a pashmina and even a chatouch, it is better to consult the ladies of a lifetime, not the daring “mindunguis”. We may now be living in a time when anyone is a protocol expert, a style dictator, a scholar in what they supposedly regard as savoir faire, but, most of the time, he doesn’t is nothing more than a cheeky challenge. save distances, Her Majesty Queen Victoria Eugenia someone who probably hated her taught her to wear the Spanish mantilla loosely, without the veil resting lightly on her shoulders. This was never corrected, but then the press was more cautious and respectful than now and remained silent, but the comments of the time, in society, did not benefit him at all.

