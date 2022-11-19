Kennywood takes flight with Spinvasion | News, Sports, Jobs





WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Pittsburgh’s thrill and entertainment destination — Kennywood — will take flight next season with a standout new attraction unlike anything else in America. Spinvasion, a multi-action intergalactic ride, will be the centerpiece of the all-new Area 412 this spring. Spinvasion offers an electrifying combination of speed and gravity, along with its unique single-player experience. “Spinvasion is a one-of-a-kind attraction that offers our guests something they can’t get at any other park in the country,” said Kennywood general manager Mark Pauls. “This alien ride is the centerpiece of the all-new alien-inspired section of the Area 412 park. With a huge themed backdrop, as well as a new look for Cosmic Chaos and an improved retail store, it’s a giant leap forward for all Kennywood fans and season ticket holders. Spinvasion puts its daring pilots in the middle of the battle for the ‘Burgh. Facing a giant interplanetary space fresco, pilots strap into their solo-piloted aircraft and prepare for a classic swing experience after takeoff. The next-level fun begins quickly crossing paths with other pilots, flying sideways at certain points parallel to the ground. Spinvasion vibrates with every revolution as it glides along giant waves. The illusion of close encounters with the pilot in front fuels excitement and energy in flight. The whole experience is enhanced by a spectacular and colorful light display that makes riders feel like they’ve stepped into the fourth dimension. The new 412 area will feature otherworldly upgrades and additions as part of the multi-year park improvement project celebrating Kennywood’s 125th season. Along with the construction of the new ride, Cosmic Chaos recently received a vibrant new paint job, and the nearby Cosmic Gift Shop will get a standout revamp. Customers can start making their flight plans for next summer now with the just-launched Black Friday subscription sale. The annual blockbuster offers the best deal of the year, with savings of up to $40 on 2023 Gold Passes. A Gold Season Pass offers unlimited visits through 2023, including free admission to this year’s Holiday Lights at Kennywood, where more than 2 million twinkling lights will illuminate the park until January 1. Holiday Lights includes new rides, plenty of live entertainment, and festive treats like fresh donut holes and peppermint shakes. Plus, must-see favorites like the nighttime lighting of Pennsylvania’s tallest Christmas tree, sponsored by Clearview Federal Credit Union. Kennywood’s partner parks – Idlewild and SoakZone, as well as Sandcastle Water Park – have also started their Black Friday season pass sales, including: – Unlimited visits throughout 2023 to Idlewild and SoakZone for $99.99 – Enjoy Sandcastle Water Park for $59.99 with a 2023 Bronze Season Pass. Today’s breaking news and more to your inbox

