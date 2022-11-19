Entertainment
Prasoon Joshi Says Bollywood Can’t Adopt a ‘Victim Mindset’ When Facing Chess | Bollywood
Writer and Censor Board chief Prasoon Joshi spoke on Saturday about the recent wave of box office disappointments the Hindi film industry has produced. He said the film industry cannot adopt a victim mindset and must instead look for ways to overcome this crisis. He also explained why most Bollywood movies fail. Read also : Rakul Preet on the idea that Southern cinema has “killed” Bollywood
The Hindi film industry as a whole has not had a very productive 2022. Many big budget movies featuring top stars have exploded at the box office. This happened, despite the fact that southern films did well, sometimes even in the Hindi belt. Many Hindi films also faced boycott calls around this time. This has led many to speculate that Bollywood is dead.
Speaking at Sahitya Aaaj Tak 2022 on Saturday, Prasoon said it happened because the industry and creators there lost touch with their roots. There was a time when Bollywood movies had stories drawn from literature and mythology. These tales were tied to their roots. Then, at some point, Bollywood congratulated itself and entered a bubble. There are mainly only people from Mumbai here. Many have never seen a farmer in real life. But then they try to show farmers in movies. They are cut off from their roots.
He added that it was now time to think about how to improve the situation. You have to do some introspection. We have to put an end to the victim mentality, he added.
Prasoon Joshi is a writer and poet who has twice received the national award for best lyrics. He also wrote screenplays, notably for the 2014 biopic Milkha Singh Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, which was a critical and commercial success. In 2017, he replaced Pahlaj Nihalani as chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which is responsible for certifying all Indian films.
Trending topics to follow
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/prasoon-joshi-says-bollywood-cannot-adopt-a-victim-mindset-over-failures-101668859317404.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Prasoon Joshi Says Bollywood Can’t Adopt a ‘Victim Mindset’ When Facing Chess | Bollywood
- GOP operative convicted of funneling Russian donation to Trump’s 2016 campaign
- State Receives $9M From Settlement With Google | News
- Kennywood takes flight with Spinvasion | News, Sports, Jobs
- Disha Patani’s little brown dress takes center stage in her collection of chic bodycon dresses
- Disha Patani’s little brown dress takes center stage in her collection of chic bodycon dresses
- #16/15 Massachusetts Hockey Rallies for 4-2 win at UNH
- Who are the key innovators in Neural Networks for Radar/LiDAR for the aerospace and defense industry?
- Irish actor Ciarn Hinds of ‘Belfast’ fame joins cast of original Apple film ‘The Family Plan’ along with three others
- Imran Khan again praises India’s foreign policy, says it is free and independent | world news
- US cites example of Prime Minister Modi as defense to grant Saudi crown prince legal immunity
- NATO ‘ally’ deputy Erdogan says US wants to prolong war in Ukraine