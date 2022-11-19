Prasoon Joshi Says Bollywood Can’t Adopt a ‘Victim Mindset’ When Facing Chess | Bollywood

Writer and Censor Board chief Prasoon Joshi spoke on Saturday about the recent wave of box office disappointments the Hindi film industry has produced. He said the film industry cannot adopt a victim mindset and must instead look for ways to overcome this crisis. He also explained why most Bollywood movies fail. Read also : Rakul Preet on the idea that Southern cinema has “killed” Bollywood

The Hindi film industry as a whole has not had a very productive 2022. Many big budget movies featuring top stars have exploded at the box office. This happened, despite the fact that southern films did well, sometimes even in the Hindi belt. Many Hindi films also faced boycott calls around this time. This has led many to speculate that Bollywood is dead.

Speaking at Sahitya Aaaj Tak 2022 on Saturday, Prasoon said it happened because the industry and creators there lost touch with their roots. There was a time when Bollywood movies had stories drawn from literature and mythology. These tales were tied to their roots. Then, at some point, Bollywood congratulated itself and entered a bubble. There are mainly only people from Mumbai here. Many have never seen a farmer in real life. But then they try to show farmers in movies. They are cut off from their roots.

He added that it was now time to think about how to improve the situation. You have to do some introspection. We have to put an end to the victim mentality, he added.

Prasoon Joshi is a writer and poet who has twice received the national award for best lyrics. He also wrote screenplays, notably for the 2014 biopic Milkha Singh Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, which was a critical and commercial success. In 2017, he replaced Pahlaj Nihalani as chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which is responsible for certifying all Indian films.