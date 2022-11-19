“The Chosen” shocks Hollywood (again)





“The Chosen” has more miracles up its sleeve. The Angel Studios show, focusing on the life and times of Jesus Christ (Jonathan Roomie), has become a crowdfunding sensation in 2019. The first two seasons have been viewed more than 440 million times, to date. Even secular critics, consistently harsh on faith-based storytelling, embraced the saga. This weekend, “The Chosen” showed he could compete with Hollywood’s best and brightest. The first two episodes of the show’s third season, packaged for theatrical release, are expected to earn $10 million in its opening weekend. For perspective, the ballyhooed “She Said,” reminiscing about the reporters who helped expose the predatory crimes of Harvey Weinstein, will earn an estimated $2.25 million in its opening weekend. Both films drew around 2,000 screens nationwide. “The Chosen: Season 3” also bested “The Menu,” a thriller starring Ralph Fiennes as a fanatical chef. This film was screened in about 1,000 more theaters than “The Chosen”. RELATED: ‘LIFEMARK’ CHALLENGES THE ODDS, BOX OFFICE SCORES “The Chosen: Season 3” quickly topped some of the season’s Oscar-baiting releases, like: “The Time of Armageddon”

“Until”

“Tar”

“Call Joan” Here’s the official plot description for the theatrical debut of “The Chosen: Season 3.” After Jesus finishes a world-shaking sermon, the 12 disciples (including newcomer Judas) are ready to follow him to the ends of the earth. But problems remain. Matthew struggles with estrangement from his family. Andrew visits imprisoned Jean-Baptiste. Mary and the women must find a source of income. Simon and Eden face the costs of following Jesus. More importantly, the disciples face their greatest challenge yet when Jesus sends them out, two by two, to preach and perform miracles without him. This isn’t the first time the series has hit theaters. Last year, “Christmas with the elect: the messengers” won 10 million dollars in its first seven days, grossing $13.7 million. This outing grossed over $4 million in its first weekend. “The Chosen” can be viewed on the Angel Studios app, but its reach will soon expand. The show’s creative team told Deseret News that they have reached an agreement with Netflix for the streaming giant to stream the series.

