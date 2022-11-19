When Bollywood stars lined up outside Doordarshan’s office to appear on Tabassum’s show | Bollywood

Tabassum, who died Friday at the age of 78, had a long and storied career in the entertainment world. The actor started out as a child entertainer, before moving on to adult roles in films of the 70s. But it was on television that she found national recognition and a certain level of stardom too . His show, Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan, was so popular that at one point, celebrities lined up outside Doordarshan’s office for a chance to participate. Read also : Tabassum of Phool Khile Hain fame Gulshan Gulshan dies at 78

Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan was India’s first television talk show, which began airing on national broadcaster DD in 1972. The show ran for a record 21 years before ending in 1993. Over the years , most of the big stars in the film industry have graced the show where Tabassum would chat with them about their life and career.

In a 2016 interview with Hindustan Times, Tabassum revealed that initially celebrities were wary of appearing on the show but started lining up outside their offices as the show became popular. Initially, some artists were snobby about participating in the show, but once it became popular, the biggest names lined up at Doordarshan’s office for a spot. It was as much of a craze then as social media is today, Tabassum recalls.

The show used a unique format where movie scenes were interspersed with interactions. In the 1980s, it became one of the main avenues on television for advertisers due to its popularity. Talking about the format of the shows, Tabassum had revealed, We used to do single takes that were 30 minutes long. We did not know the concept of cuts. We didn’t even have a real production team. Phool Khile was a one-woman show. I contacted the artists, wrote my script, did my own research.

Tabassum began his career as a child artist Baby Tabassum in the 1940s, appearing in several memorable films like Baiju Bawra and Bari Behan. She has appeared in adult roles in Gambler and Chameli Ki Shaadi, among others. She died in Mumbai on Friday, her son Hoshang Govil told PTI.