Actress Holly Taylor helps Kean University professor launch her latest book

originally published: 11/19/2022

Kean University graduate and TV star Holly Taylor designed the book cover and interior illustrations for Kean’s distinguished professor, Robin Landas,The new art of ideas: unleash your creative potential.

(UNION, NJ) — Kean University Professor Emeritus Robin Landas’ 25th book was launched with stardom this month when his former student, Kean graduate and TV star, Holly Taylor, hosted an Instagram Live session for its 109,000 followers.

Taylor designed the cover and interior illustrations for the Landas book,The new art of ideas: unleash your creative potential. The actor, who grew up in Wayne, New Jersey, plays Angelina Meyer on the NBC/Netflix seriesManifestand is well known for her role in the FX seriesAmericans. She graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphic Design/Interactive Advertising from Keans Michael Graves College in 2021.

Holly was my student and I was her advisor, Landa said. When I was planning the book, Holly was working onManifestand had a lot of downtime on set. I needed someone bright and talented, but also responsible, and Holly met every deadline, even with her full-time acting job.

Taylor said she wanted the bright green cover and black-and-white interior artwork to be clean, modern, gender-neutral and eye-catching.

When designing the book, it was important that it be accessible and accessible to all people and all professions, so that people who saw the book on the shelf would not think that it was only for men, to women or creatives, Taylor said. I thought having bold shapes would really help.

The book describes an idea-generating technique. Landa says she has taught her students throughout her 35-year career to help them overcome the frustrations that can arise when trying to develop new ideas for projects.

The book is about how to get ideas, worthwhile ideas that benefit individuals, society, creatures and the planet, Landa said.

The Landas method is called the Three G’s Goal, Gain, and Gap. Setting a goal, identifying a gap to close, and evaluating the goal and gap for gain or profit is where the spark of an idea, she said.

About the book, Taylor said, it’s a great gift for everyone because you can apply it to whatever career you’re in.

The motivation for generating ideas, for Landa, is what she calls the triple bottom line, people, planet and profit, in that order. She herself follows this altruistic code by donating a portion of the royalties from all her books to scholarships for students at the Keans Robert Busch School of Design.

Landa also launched the book with a virtual panel discussion for 30 design professionals, who tuned in to discussThe new art of ideasand what it offers industry creatives and design educators. A third book launch will take place in Kean on Monday, November 21. Taylor should attend.

Landa, whose best-selling books areGraphic Design Solutions and Advertising by Design, kept a busy writing schedule outside of her teaching duties at Kean. Another of his books,Strategic creativitycame out in June, and she is currently co-writingShare-worthy storytelling for publicitywith Greg Braun, retired Global Creative Head at Commonwealth//McCann in Detroit.

Both Landa and Taylor said they had an easy working relationship and would welcome the opportunity to work together again.

“I’m forever grateful for your talent,” Landa told Taylor. “Be careful that I might ask you to do the next one.

“I would love to,” Taylor replied. “Any project with you Robin, you don’t have to ask me, I’m signed up.”

