Chris Hemsworth Opens Up About His Brief Retirement From Acting And The Future Of Thor





Image : marvel studios The Marvel Cinematic Universe has managed to catapult several actors to stardom, and Chris Hemsworth is one of its best poster boys. Previously best known for playing Kirk’s father in the first minutes of star treks 2009 reboot, the first Thor The 2011 film supercharged his career like a flash, to the point where he got a new action franchise in the form of Netflixs Extraction and the recent Disney+ series, Unlimited. Unlimited recently created, and it is during the fourth episode that Hemsworth learned that he had a strong genetic predisposition to developing Alzheimer’s disease as he grew older. Both of his parents carry the APOE4 gene, which is thought to lead to an increased risk of disease leading to memory loss. As a result, he announced a brief retirement from acting to spend time with his wife Elsa Pataky and their three children. It really triggered something in me to want to take some time off, Hemswort toldvanity lounge. And since we finished the show, I finished the things that I was already committed to. […] I’m going home and I’m going to have a good chunk of my free time and just simplify. Be with the kids, be with my wife. The learning about his potential health-related future is surprisingly candid, and despite Disney’s offer to omit those scenes, he opted to keep them. My concern was that I just didn’t want to manipulate it and over-dramatize it and make it some kind of hokey take on empathy or anything for entertainment. Even with this brief retirement, Hemsworth took the time to acknowledge the possibility of returning to be Thor in the future. After giving the stock I am open if there is more response he was more specific saying he would be fine if it was possible Thor 5 would serve as his last. We’ll probably have to close the book if I ever do it again, you know what I mean? I feel like that probably justifies it, he said. I feel like it would probably be the finale, but it’s not based on anything anyone told me or any plan. You have this birth of a hero, journey of a hero, then death of a hero, and I don’t know if I’m at that point? Who knows? One of his future roles is in George Millers Angry, a prequel film for the famous Mad Max: Fury Road film. His comments about working with Miller, whom he described as a genius, but not the crazy kind, are perhaps a bit illuminating for what the Aussie wants to do for the rest of his acting career. I told my agent, This is where I want to spend my working hours; with someone who is kind and collaborative and interesting. […] One who is very aware of how their energy affects others… and chooses for it to be a positive experience. The whole crew, everyone is in a better mood. It baffles me that some people in this position don’t understand this. G/O Media may receive a commission An ultra-intelligent air monitor

