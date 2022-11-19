Cougar catches and kills dog on leash in Hollywood Hills





A quiet Friday night in the Hollywood Hills turned into a tragedy for 9-year-old Piper, a blue merle/Chihuahua mix, as she walked on a leash behind her dog walker, only to be snatched and mauled to death by a cougar. Video from early Friday evening in a residential area near Hollywood Reservoir near Creston and Durand Drives shows a large collared cougar emerging from the brush, crawling along the road and then crouching down upon seeing the small step. Seconds later, the recording shows the mountain lion leaping from behind and snatching Piper backwards. I felt the tug and heard Piper scream, the man walking the dog said KTLA-TV. He didn’t want his name or face revealed. It was like a two or three second struggle, he told the TV station. He had Piper in his mouth. He didn’t growl at all. I didn’t even hear it. I never had any luck. No one has identified the puma for sure, but it’s likely P-22, an 11-year-old cat who calls Griffith Park home. Biologists trapped the puma in 2012, attached it to a lightweight radio tracking collar and gave it the name P-22. The cougar is widely known in the area, periodically being spotted by home security cameras or appearing in people’s driveways, as it did last month in Los Feliz. Pipers owner Daniel Jimenez told KTLA he was devastated by the loss of Pipers, who he and his wife adopted in 2014. She was just the sweetest dog, he told the news station. He was informed of the incident via text message and at first thought it was a joke. The text read: The cougar attacked and carried off your dog. Killed your dog, he told KTLA. It turned out to be real and we were just shocked. Whether the mountain lion is P-22 or not, we need to be more aware that a lion doesn’t know the boundaries of safe or dangerous territory, or where it should or shouldn’t go, says Zara McDonald , a cougar biologist. director of the Bay Area Puma project. The smaller dogs look like the smaller prey they catch all the time in their habitat, so it’s not particularly surprising, she said. She said dog walkers should be especially vigilant when walking small dogs from dusk until dawn when cougars tend to hunt. Same old story, but each year we are moving further away from balanced ecosystems and further and further towards human-modified systems… putting lions at much greater risk of repercussions for not receiving the memo and to just be who they naturally are, she said. . It’s important to get it right now with our pets so that we don’t usually bring pumas close together and eventually a small human becomes prey.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2022-11-19/mountain-lion-nabs-leashed-dog-in-hollywood-hills The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos