The Biz Beat: Ambition Cafe & Eatery brings quirky Hollywood vibes to Jay Street
SCHENECTADY From the Mr. Luigi statue outside inviting people in, to the beer bottle caps lining a few of the walls, and the reddish zebra-print booths, Ambition Coffee & Eaterys’ decor stands out as much as his food.
Some of the place’s pieces were collected over the years, came with the place like the safe and others, like the Coca Cola Cop, were provided by owner Marc Rensons’ mother.
The business opened in April 2000 after Renson’s husband, Greg Salomon, sold his business and purchased the Jay Street site.
Almost 23 years later, the restaurant is still a popular spot along Jay Street for a bite to eat, including some famous faces like Bradley Cooper, Ben Folds, Kelsey Grammer, Ryan Gosling and Barbara Eden.
I love food, music and Hollywood and I invited all of that into this restaurant, Renson said.
The food also represents Renson’s personality and love for the arts and food with menu items like Staceys Mom, which is grilled turkey, cheddar, tomato and garlic mayonnaise on a sun-dried tomato ciabatta bread sandwich.
Renson said her choice was actually the Ragin Cajun, which is Cajun-spiced grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and Muenster cheese on sourdough bread.
I like the gooey taste of the cheese with the spicy mayonnaise and the smoky side of the bacon. I like all of these flavors together, he said. It’s my turn, but sandwiches with the most inappropriate names are also popular.
One such sandwich is the Jeremys Package, which includes grilled turkey, apples, bacon, tomatoes, cheddar, cranberry pesto, and balsamic reduction on pretzel bread.
Although the company is doing well, the years have not been without challenges.
When you talk about State Street being destroyed twice, when you talk about Proctors being built, when you talk about all the manhole fires, when you talk about the building that burned down here eight years ago, when you talk about Covid, when you talk about 9/11, when you talk about the banking recession, we’ve seen quite a bit of it, yes, Renson said.
There has also been more competition over the years as new businesses open up.
But Renson said his ability to sell himself and stay relevant is what has helped him and the company overcome obstacles over the years.
I love what I do so there’s passion in it and when there’s passion there’s a spark and when there’s a spark it turns into flame, he said. he says. With all of our challenges every time Ambition was knocked down, she got back on one knee, then she came back on two feet, then she came back stronger than ever.
Take for example during Covid when restaurants closed. A week before the pandemic hit, Renson said he had this idea of taking his bread pudding mix, making it into a muffin and adding Baileys Irish Cream to it, creating an alcoholic muffin that would go viral during the stop.
People were buying these muffins and they were shipping them all over the country from Tennessee, Texas, Florida, Carolinas, California. They were going everywhere, he said, fighting back tears as he recalled the memory.
This idea was recently recognized by the State Restaurant Association as the winner of the restaurant industry’s 2022 Spotlight on Excellence Award. Renson was recognized as the most innovative. He now makes various other flavors of alcoholic muffins.
Renson said he thinks people keep coming back because of the restaurant’s atmosphere which also speaks to his own personality.
Were very laid back, were very inviting, he said. I allow my staff not to wear a uniform so they are allowed to be whoever they want to be which is more inviting for people too because there is more personality that comes out of a staff expectation when they are out of uniform and allowed to be who they are.
