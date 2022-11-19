45-day election season went well, says Virginia registrar

Voters in RICHMOND, Virginia now have an extended 45-day election period to vote in person or by mail via mail-in ballot. The state is also now offering same-day voter registration, after removing the traditional deadline of about three weeks before the election.

The longer election period appears to be popular with voters, according to Keith Balmer, chief electoral officer for the city of Richmond. However, turnout in Richmond appears to have dropped from the 2018 midterm elections, he said.

The turnout was over 50%, he said. Four years later, turnout in this election appears to be around 41, maybe 42%.

Statewide voter turnout for this election is expected to be around 48%, according at the Washington Post. More than 972,000 people voted in advance polls, according at the Virginia Public Access Project, or VPAP. Nearly 70% of those votes were cast in person.

The midterm elections went well in the state, except for a few hiccups, according to a election night update of Susan Beals, Commissioner of the Department of Elections. There was no specific reports harassment or intimidation of voters at the polls, according to the Virginia Mercury.

There was no need to increase the number of election officials in Richmond in response to the longer election season, according to Balmer. There are fewer election officials needed in midterm elections compared to presidential elections, he said, and even fewer in early voting because the lines are not as long.

Richmond had about 700 election officials for the midterm elections, according to Balmer. About 10 officers on average are deployed in each of the 72 districts, he said.

It’s like having an electoral district, but for 45 days, he says. So more staff resources are needed to ensure that everyone can vote.

Election officers have many positions to fill, including reception, poll record officer, poll worker, voting equipment and cabin officer, chief officer, deputy chief and electoral council officer, according to the Virginia Department of Elections. website.

Evelyn Davis has been an election official for 20 years and she previously served as chief electoral officer in her Richmond constituency, she said. Davis began working behind the scenes at the Central Absentee Precinct, or CAP, four years ago.

The CAP operates as a constituency that handles all absentee ballots, whether cast by mail or in person.

I learned a lot about politics, which didn’t interest me at first, Davis said.

Early Voting and Election Day went smoothly for the midterm elections, according to Davis. Davis hopes to return to the normal compound eventually, as she is a people person, she said.

To see people walk out the way they did to vote, Davis said, referring to his favorite part of being an election officer.

Election officials play an important role in enticing voters to return every election, according to Davis.

They work year-round here, Davis said.

Davis said his respect has increased dramatically for those who work in the Elections Office, after seeing the work they do to groom officers.

You can see the hard work they put in, said Katherin Cardozo, communications director for the Richmonds Elections Office. She recently graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University with a double major in Criminal Justice and Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. It was her first time working during election season, she said.

Now they are devoting more time to their daily lives to work during this early voting period, Cardozo said.

The Justice Department created a task force last year to address growing hostility toward election workers, especially in states with close elections. The Election Threats Task Force reviewed more than 1,000 contacts reported as harassing or hostile, according to a August DOJ update. Virginia was not one of the 7 states that saw the majority of potentially criminal threats.

Capital News Service is a program of the Robertson School of Media and Culture at Virginia Commonwealth University. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.