Live Nation Entertainment Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LYV)





Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LIE – Get a rating) saw unusually large options trades on Friday. Traders bought 28,765 put options on the stock. This represents a 976% increase from the typical volume of 2,673 put options. Insider Trading at Live Nation Entertainment In other Live Nation Entertainment News, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company in a transaction that took place on Thursday, September 15. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $7,227,480.00. Following the sale, the CEO now owns 3,711,273 shares of the company, valued at approximately $343,886,556.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, available at this hyperlink. In the past ninety days, insiders have sold 312,000 shares of the company worth $26,640,900. 4.01% of the shares are currently held by insiders of the company. Institutional investors weigh in on Live Nation Entertainment Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its equity stake in Live Nation Entertainment to 96.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company valued at $435,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,841 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings of Live Nation Entertainment stock by 1,508.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,408,651 shares of the company valued at $116,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,093 shares during the period. Select Equity Group LP increased its holdings of Live Nation Entertainment shares by 18.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group LP now owns 7,396,714 shares of the company valued at $870,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,495 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management SA increased its equity stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 254.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management SA now owns 1,351,040 shares of the company valued at $111,569,000 after purchasing an additional 969,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 20.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,093,441 shares of the company worth $311,265,000 after purchasing an additional 708,397 shares last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds hold 71.08% of the company’s shares. Analyst upgrades and downgrades Want more great investment ideas? A number of research companies have weighed in on LYV recently. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment’s shares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a Wednesday, August 10, report. Rosenblatt Securities cut its price target on Live Nation Entertainment shares from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a Tuesday, October 18 research report. Citigroup raised its price target on Live Nation Entertainment shares from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a Monday, Aug. 8 research report. Guggenheim cut its price target on Live Nation Entertainment shares from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a Friday, Oct. 7 report. To finish, StockNews.com upgraded Live Nation Entertainment shares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a Wednesday, October 19 research report. Two research analysts gave the stock a hold rating and eight gave the company a buy rating. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50. Live Nation Entertainment down 7.8% Shares of Live Nation Entertainment Stock opened at $66.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty-day simple moving average is $78.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-earnings ratio of 94.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt ratio of 12.85. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year minimum of $65.05 and a 1-year maximum of $126.79. About Live Nation Entertainment (Get a rating) Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through the Concerts, Box Office and Sponsorship and Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events at its owned or operated venues and leased third-party venues; operates and manages concert halls; produces music festivals; creates related content; and provides management and other services to artists. Further reading Get news and reviews for Live Nation Entertainment Daily – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of breaking news and analyst ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com’s free daily email newsletter.

