Mountain lion confronts dog walker in Hollywood Hills, kills animal





A mountain lion which frequents residential areas in the Griffith Park-Silver Lake-Hollywood area is apparently increasingly aggressive. TV channel KTLA reported on Friday that a man was walking his dog in the Hollywood Hills saw one of his animals attacked by what is presumably P-22the puma has become something of a celebrity thanks to its presence in the city. No More Deadline The man was walking the dogs in the early evening when the incident happened. The mountain lion was captured in security footage emerging from bushes and on a residential street near Hollywood Reservoir in Creston and Durand Drives. The cougar spotted the dogs, then pounced on a little chihuahua named Piper. I felt the tug and heard Piper scream, the man said of the dog on a leash. I turn around and just saw a face. I didn’t know what it was. He continued, It was like a two or three second struggle. He had Piper in his mouth. He didn’t growl at all. I didn’t even hear it. I never had any luck. Piper did not survive. The second dog is unharmed. Daniel Jimenez, Piper’s owner, was celebrating his daughter’s birthday when the incident happened. He was notified by SMS The puma attacked and carried off your dog. Killed your dog. We thought it was a joke, but it turned out to be real and we were shocked, Jimenez said. Jimenez doesn’t blame the mountain lion, saying it only does what wild animals naturally hunt for food. I don’t want anything bad to happen to P-22, Jimenez said. I just want people to be safe there so nothing like this happens again. The famous P-22 mountain lion (actually a male cougar) was spotted in the crowded hipster paradise of Silver Lake, a residential and commercial section of Los Angeles. The area is very urban and busy, and is located about a mile to a mile and a half from the usual domain of P-22 Griffith Park, where it generally stays in the high mountains and is rarely sighted by humans. The story continues While the 12-year-old P-22 may be considered a dangerous wild animal, its celebrity status is undisputed, and neighbors in the area report its sightings with something akin to glee. A National Geographic Photo Broadcastled to a 2017 documentary, The cat that changed America a museum exhibit, a children’s coloring book, and a mural in Watts, an area even further south in Los Angeles. P-22 is usually only seen on security cameras in the Hollywood Hills, although a memorable visit in 2015 saw him holed up in an area crawl space. Best of Deadline Register for Deadline Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitterand instagram. Click here to read the full article.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/mountain-lion-confronts-dog-walker-190811298.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos