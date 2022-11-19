Custody arrangements of Aaron Carter Prince’s son revealed – Hollywood Life









Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock Aaron Carter was trying to rebuild his life when he was found dead at 34 at his home in Lancaster, California on November 5. Just months before his death in September, Aaron lost custody of his 11-month-old son Prince when he voluntarily checked himself into rehab to overcome addiction, of which he was very talkative. At the time, mother of Princes Melanie Martin said she suffered from postpartum depression. As a result, the courts ordered Prince to be placed in the temporary custody of Melanie’s mother. And now, two weeks after Aaron’s untimely death, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned from Aarons rep that Prince is still in the care of Melanies mother and will remain in her care. The spokesperson added: Everyone agrees he’s in the best place for him right now. More about Aaron Carter Although the spokesperson would not comment further, a separate source said HollywoodLife that before his passing, Aaron had planned to shower Prince with birthday gifts when Prince turns one on November 22. He was really excited to see Prince on his birthday, the source said. Aarons’ son is cared for by Melanies’ mother, whose care he has been for several months now. He had said that being a father was the most amazing thing that had happened to him and that he was really trying to put his life back together so that he was a present father for his boy.. As fans know, Aarons’ relationship with his recurring girlfriend Melanie was rocky. In a Instagram post on July 22, two months before Aaron decided to enter an outpatient treatment program, the late brother of street boys star Nick Carter, 42, wrote, Being a single father is very trying and very difficult but I will never give up on my son and I respect the mother of my child. Aaron also talked about his treatment program in a interview with The sun at the time. It’s an abstinence program and I work with an individual counselor. I do group therapy, parenting classes, and domestic violence classes. I got certified in CPR, just a lot of different things, he told the outlet. When Prince was born, Aaron was present and shared his excitement with his fans on Instagram by posting a photo of him cut baby’s umbilical cord. Before going to the hospital, Aaron also told his fans that his mother, Joan, was equally excited when he posted a screenshot of a conversation the two had as he got ready. The screenshot showed his mother with a big smile on her face. In the caption, Aaron wrote, FaceTiming w grandma. My amazing mom get ready to meet your new baby boy. The source tells us that Aarons’ immediate family is also on board with the current custody agreement. Everyone knows the baby is safe and loved by Melanies’ mom, the insider revealed. Aarons’ family are definitely intent on getting involved in Princes’ lives and are in touch with Melanies’ mother, who is more than willing to allow her family access to Prince. Hot Items Currently trendy now



Aarons body was cremated and his ashes are currently with his twin sister. His cause of death is still listed as deferred as authorities continue their investigation into the tragedy. Related link Related: Aaron Carters Siblings: Everything You Need to Know About His 7 Siblings After His Death

