Connect with us

Entertainment

PHOTOS: ‘Disenchanted’ costumes are now on display at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Published

13 seconds ago

on

By

 


Disney’s Hollywood Studios guests can now see some of the “Disenchanted” costumes in person at Walt Disney Presents.

disenchanted costumes dhs 0614

“Disenchanted,” the sequel to “Enchanted,” premiered on Disney+ this week. In it, Giselle (Amy Adams) wishes for a fairytale life, but things go awry when she begins to turn into a mean stepmother to Morgan.

disenchanted costumes dhs 0617

One of the costumes on display is Giselle’s Peacock-inspired Wicked Stepmother Dress.

disenchanted costumes dhs 0643

It is dark blue with peacock feathers around the collar.

disenchanted costumes dhs 0644
disenchanted costumes dhs 0638

These costumes were designed by Joan Bergin.

disenchanted costumes dhs 0641

Alongside Giselle’s costume are costumes for her rival Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph), King Edward (James Marsden), Nancy Tremaine (Idina Menzel), and Morgan Phillip (Gabriella Baldacchino).

disenchanted costumes dhs 0616

Malvina’s dress is a dramatic black with wide shoulder pads, paired with an intricate red gemstone necklace.

disenchanted costumes dhs 0645
disenchanted costumes dhs 0646
disenchanted costumes dhs 0647
disenchanted costumes dhs 0627
disenchanted costumes dhs 0626

Morgan’s dress is a blue reminiscent of Disney Princesses Cinderella and Aurora.

disenchanted costumes dhs 0650

It includes a transparent cape and a belt with white flowers.

disenchanted costumes dhs 0619

King Edward’s suit is blue with red and gold accents, inspired by a traditional military uniform.

disenchanted costumes dhs 0648
disenchanted costumes dhs 0652

Nancy wears a colorful striped dress with a corset and lace on the sleeves and neck.

disenchanted costumes dhs 0632

Have you watched “Disenchanted” on Disney+? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

For the latest Disney Parks news and information, follow WDW News Today at Twitter, Facebookand instagram.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://wdwnt.com/2022/11/disenchanted-costumes-display-hollywood-studios/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: