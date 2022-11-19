Actor Gabriel Byrne explains why he never ‘coveted a lot of money’

By Charles Passy

The Irish-born film and TV star spoke to MarketWatch as he nears the end of his current Broadway run

Movie buffs know Gabriel Byrne from such memorable films as “The Usual Suspects” and “Miller’s Crossing.” Viewers will inevitably highlight the Irish-born actor’s work in the HBO series “In Treatment,” which won him a Golden Globe Award.

But Byrne’s career encompasses many other acclaimed appearances in films and TV shows – he’s been in more than 80 films alone – as well as other work. He is the author of a book, “Walking with Ghosts”, which focuses on his youth in Ireland. And he has developed a solo show, based on the book, which runs on Broadway until November 20. It’s Byrne’s first time on a Broadway stage since 2016, when he appeared in a production of “Long Day’s Journey into Night.”

MarketWatch recently caught up with Byrne to learn more about his various endeavors as well as some of his money-related views. Here are edited excerpts from the conversation.

MarketWatch: Tell us a bit about what it’s like to be back on Broadway, especially with a show you created yourself.

Byrne: There’s something about being on Broadway, writing your own material, that’s deeply fulfilling. Broadway for most actors is the Mecca of our kind of theatrical ambition. I grew up (in Ireland) and the only thing I knew about Broadway was James Cagney singing “Give my regards to Broadway”. I remember in the tiny little theater we worked in at the beginning (of my career), there was a woman who had done an off-Broadway play. She was from America, and people were amazed that she was now in Dublin. So Broadway has always had a sort of fascination for me.

MarketWatch: What inspired you to write your book, “Walking with Ghosts”?

Byrne: As I started the book, I realized it was kind of an autobiography, but I also wanted to touch on themes like identity, success, fame. The unspoken areas of a person’s journey that people usually surround with a kind of silence. And I wanted to bring them to light.

For example, I wrote about (being in) an earthquake in Los Angeles. This was my actual experience the day after I arrived (in the city). And what that meant to me was that I could never again trust the ground beneath my feet in Los Angeles, coming from a place where the earth doesn’t move beneath your feet and you never think of anything. . It’s a sideways way of looking at California and Los Angeles from an outsider’s perspective, not the usual, predictable way of the movie industry and so on. The film industry in Los Angeles doesn’t interest me that much.

MarketWatch: The Guardian once named you one of the best actors to never receive an Oscar. What do you think of the rewards?

Byrne: Of course, it’s good to have an award. But I wonder what people vote for half the time. For example, do people who vote understand what publishing is?

Do they understand what a script is? And do they understand what a performance is? If a movie is cut beautifully and the result is a compelling movie, that has nothing to do with acting. It has to do with the editor. The invisible and unpraised geniuses of cinema are editors.

So, I don’t know how I feel (about the awards). Do they really reward the people who deserve it, or like politics, do we elect the people whose faces are in front of you endlessly begging you to elect them?

MarketWatch: You grew up in relatively humble circumstances. How did this affect your view of money later in life?

Byrne: Because there wasn’t a lot of money, frugality was a main theme in our house. What you spent your money on and what you didn’t spend it on were more important considerations. Like I remember the first costume I ever bought. I was seventeen or eighteen at the time, and I saved up for a year to buy it. And the day I walked into this store and was able to deposit the money I had for the costume was extremely rewarding. And I walked out in that costume with tremendous pride.

Money does not impress me in the sense that I have never coveted a lot of money. Even when I had money, I never used to think, “Oh, my God, it’s amazing to have that money.”

MarketWatch: That said, is there anything you like to splurge on these days?

Byrne: Honestly, the only thing I splurge on is buying books. This is where I have no problem. I am constitutionally unable to walk past a bookstore, even if I left another bookstore and have a book, I will still go to the bookstore. And I’ve been doing this since I was fourteen.

I also like having a really good meal and not having to think about the price.

MarketWatch: What’s the best financial advice you’ve ever received?

Byrne: My dad once said to me, “One day your boat will come. Just make sure you’re on the dock to meet him. And what he meant by that was to be prepared for the good things and for the things that aren’t so good. I mean, we didn’t grow up in this place where life promised an idyllic existence. You were brought up to understand that life has its beauty, but also its vicissitudes, and you must manage both sensibly.

My mother often said, “Take care of the pennies, and the books will take care of themselves.” It’s another lesson in respecting money and the place it has in your life.

MarketWatch: Do you think you will ever retire?

Byrne: For what? You know, people who love what they do and are passionate about what they do, you don’t hear a lot of people say, “I’m definitely giving up. The idea of ​​sitting at home with a channel changer at three in the afternoon watching Oprah is not for me. I like to engage with people. I like to be engaged with ideas. I never lost my sense of curiosity for the world and people. We only get one hit on this, and I’d rather be outside doing something than laying on the couch.

