Entertainment
Actor Gabriel Byrne explains why he never ‘coveted a lot of money’
By Charles Passy
The Irish-born film and TV star spoke to MarketWatch as he nears the end of his current Broadway run
Movie buffs know Gabriel Byrne from such memorable films as “The Usual Suspects” and “Miller’s Crossing.” Viewers will inevitably highlight the Irish-born actor’s work in the HBO series “In Treatment,” which won him a Golden Globe Award.
But Byrne’s career encompasses many other acclaimed appearances in films and TV shows – he’s been in more than 80 films alone – as well as other work. He is the author of a book, “Walking with Ghosts”, which focuses on his youth in Ireland. And he has developed a solo show, based on the book, which runs on Broadway until November 20. It’s Byrne’s first time on a Broadway stage since 2016, when he appeared in a production of “Long Day’s Journey into Night.”
MarketWatch recently caught up with Byrne to learn more about his various endeavors as well as some of his money-related views. Here are edited excerpts from the conversation.
MarketWatch: Tell us a bit about what it’s like to be back on Broadway, especially with a show you created yourself.
Byrne: There’s something about being on Broadway, writing your own material, that’s deeply fulfilling. Broadway for most actors is the Mecca of our kind of theatrical ambition. I grew up (in Ireland) and the only thing I knew about Broadway was James Cagney singing “Give my regards to Broadway”. I remember in the tiny little theater we worked in at the beginning (of my career), there was a woman who had done an off-Broadway play. She was from America, and people were amazed that she was now in Dublin. So Broadway has always had a sort of fascination for me.
MarketWatch: What inspired you to write your book, “Walking with Ghosts”?
Byrne: As I started the book, I realized it was kind of an autobiography, but I also wanted to touch on themes like identity, success, fame. The unspoken areas of a person’s journey that people usually surround with a kind of silence. And I wanted to bring them to light.
For example, I wrote about (being in) an earthquake in Los Angeles. This was my actual experience the day after I arrived (in the city). And what that meant to me was that I could never again trust the ground beneath my feet in Los Angeles, coming from a place where the earth doesn’t move beneath your feet and you never think of anything. . It’s a sideways way of looking at California and Los Angeles from an outsider’s perspective, not the usual, predictable way of the movie industry and so on. The film industry in Los Angeles doesn’t interest me that much.
MarketWatch: The Guardian once named you one of the best actors to never receive an Oscar. What do you think of the rewards?
Byrne: Of course, it’s good to have an award. But I wonder what people vote for half the time. For example, do people who vote understand what publishing is?
Do they understand what a script is? And do they understand what a performance is? If a movie is cut beautifully and the result is a compelling movie, that has nothing to do with acting. It has to do with the editor. The invisible and unpraised geniuses of cinema are editors.
So, I don’t know how I feel (about the awards). Do they really reward the people who deserve it, or like politics, do we elect the people whose faces are in front of you endlessly begging you to elect them?
MarketWatch: You grew up in relatively humble circumstances. How did this affect your view of money later in life?
Byrne: Because there wasn’t a lot of money, frugality was a main theme in our house. What you spent your money on and what you didn’t spend it on were more important considerations. Like I remember the first costume I ever bought. I was seventeen or eighteen at the time, and I saved up for a year to buy it. And the day I walked into this store and was able to deposit the money I had for the costume was extremely rewarding. And I walked out in that costume with tremendous pride.
Money does not impress me in the sense that I have never coveted a lot of money. Even when I had money, I never used to think, “Oh, my God, it’s amazing to have that money.”
MarketWatch: That said, is there anything you like to splurge on these days?
Byrne: Honestly, the only thing I splurge on is buying books. This is where I have no problem. I am constitutionally unable to walk past a bookstore, even if I left another bookstore and have a book, I will still go to the bookstore. And I’ve been doing this since I was fourteen.
I also like having a really good meal and not having to think about the price.
MarketWatch: What’s the best financial advice you’ve ever received?
Byrne: My dad once said to me, “One day your boat will come. Just make sure you’re on the dock to meet him. And what he meant by that was to be prepared for the good things and for the things that aren’t so good. I mean, we didn’t grow up in this place where life promised an idyllic existence. You were brought up to understand that life has its beauty, but also its vicissitudes, and you must manage both sensibly.
My mother often said, “Take care of the pennies, and the books will take care of themselves.” It’s another lesson in respecting money and the place it has in your life.
MarketWatch: Do you think you will ever retire?
Byrne: For what? You know, people who love what they do and are passionate about what they do, you don’t hear a lot of people say, “I’m definitely giving up. The idea of sitting at home with a channel changer at three in the afternoon watching Oprah is not for me. I like to engage with people. I like to be engaged with ideas. I never lost my sense of curiosity for the world and people. We only get one hit on this, and I’d rather be outside doing something than laying on the couch.
-Charles Passy
(END) Dow Jones Newswire
19-11-22 1203ET
Copyright (c) 2022 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.morningstar.com/news/marketwatch/20221119321/actor-gabriel-byrne-on-why-hes-never-lusted-after-a-lot-of-money
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- President opens Muhammadiyah and Aisyiyah congresses in Surakarta
- Actor Gabriel Byrne explains why he never ‘coveted a lot of money’
- Maryland wins brilliantly, 95-67 against Saint Louis | Sports
- Moviesnation Bollywood Movies Download Free Bollywood 2022 1080p 720p 480p
- iPhone 14 Pro Max vs. Google Pixel 7 Pro shootout: Which is the best camera phone?
- No. 2 Seed Washington receives Creighton in NCAA second round
- PM Modi stresses preservation of Tamil heritage
- Stock of gay dating app Grindr skyrockets after going public
- Toy Story Land characters dress up for Christmas 2022 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- Imran Khan uses long march to make COAS nomination controversial: Bilawal
- Will the new special adviser bring Donald Trump to justice?
- At first, I was blown away by the Pixel 7 Pro. Here are my impressions after 1 month