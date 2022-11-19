Chris Hemsworth takes a break after discovering his high risk of Alzheimer’s





Chris Hemsworth revealed he was sitting out of action after discovering he had a worrying problem strong predisposition to Alzheimer’s disease. The actor recently filmed his new documentary series Unlimitedwhich, as the name suggests, involves Hemsworth finding ways to pushing himself to the brink of the physical abyss as he explores the different ways to increase longevity. During filming, the Thor actor did several genetic tests and it was thanks to them that he discovered that he was carrying two copies of a gene which has extremely close associations with dementia, the disease caused by alzehimeres. As the doctor who performed the genetic testing on Hemsworth revealed, only 3% of the population has this specific duplicate of the gene, which increases the risk of the disease by 8 to 10%. As he explains in Vanity Fair, the discovery prompted Hemsworth to take some free time. “It really sparked something in me to want to take some time off. And since we finished the show, I’ve finished the things that I was already committed to. Now when I finish this tour this week, I’m going home and I’m going to have a good chunk of my free time and simplify. Being with the kids, being with my wife,” he said. hemsworth also revealed that his grandfather currently suffers from dementia and that the disease is something that affected his family: “I’m not sure he remembers much more and he goes in and out of Dutch, which is his native language, so he will speak Dutch and English, then a mash-up and maybe some other new words as well.” Hemsworth’s new six-part series, Limitless, is now available on National Geographic.

