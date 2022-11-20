Entertainment
Danny Masterson rape trial judge tells jury to keep deliberating
After three days of closed-door deliberations, jurors in Danny Masterson’s rape trial were unable to reach a unanimous decision on any of the three counts filed against the actor.
Despite the deadlock, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo on Friday told the jury to stick with it, guaranteeing the That 70s Show actor’s week-long trial would continue after Thanksgiving break.
Jury deliberations are secret, but the group’s memo to the judge offered a rare glimpse into their state of mind and suggested the 12-member panel could end up as a hung jury in the high-profile rape case.
In his note to the jury, Olmedo informed the members that they had deliberated for insufficient time to declare a deadlock.
His decision means the jury will return to court on November 28 after the Thanksgiving holiday due to the travel plans of at least five members.
The extended break is not uncommon, but it has raised concerns from Masterson’s attorney, Philip Cohen.
My concern, again, is what can happen and the risk that can happen over the next 10 days, given the circumstances of this case, he said in court Friday.
For weeks, jurors have heard testimony from Mastersons’ accusers, who said the actor violently assaulted them at his Hollywood Hills home in the early 2000s.
Three women, all identified by first name and initial or initial and last name, testified that Masterson doused them with alcohol before assaulting them in the bathroom and bedroom of his home.
Three victims…were forcibly raped by this defendant, Danny Masterson, Deputy Dist. Atti. Reinhold Mueller said Tuesday in his closing arguments, pointing to Masterson seated across the courtroom. A man who was in control, and a man for whom no never meant no.
The lawsuit also delved into the rules and close community of the Church of Scientology, of which Masterson is a member.
Like Masterson, his three accusers were members of the church at the time of the alleged rapes. Two of the women testified that they delayed reporting Masterson, fearing that Scientology officials would punish them for doing so.
In a statement, the church denied shielding Masterson from the charges and said it does not discourage anyone from reporting crimes against its members.
Olmedo limited testimony on religion in Mastersons’ trial, but Cohen argued that Scientology was the elephant in the room.
We have heard Scientology over and over again. It really has become the go-to excuse. When someone didn’t remember something or something was contradicted, it was Scientology, he said in his closing arguments.
He worked to convince jurors that the women’s stories didn’t match and had come together to create false charges against his client.
The prosecutors’ case, he said, ignored the blatant, obvious, overwhelming contradictions and fabrications that every Jane Doe has given you.
Trial deliberations began on Wednesday, and Masterson, his friends, relatives and attorneys have been waiting for a decision ever since.
Jurors have already reached out twice, including asking Thursday to hear transcripts of a woman’s testimony.
On Friday, Cohen said the lack of questions from the jury suggested the members were at a real stalemate, and he asked Olmedo to reconsider his decision to continue deliberations.
There doesn’t appear to be much confusion, Cohen told the judge. It seems that there is just a major disagreement.
Olmedo disagreed and said the jury had already been warned not to discuss the case with anyone or watch or read about it, even during the holidays.
Times writer Noah Goldberg contributed to this report.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2022-11-18/judge-in-danny-masterson-rape-trial-tells-jury-keep-deliberating
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Danny Masterson rape trial judge tells jury to keep deliberating
- Florence Pugh dons a red cowgirl mini dress with white knee-high boots
- ‘Gujarat-BJP bond is unbreakable’: PM Modi at campaign rally in Valsad
- We’re treated like dogs: Tenants in damp British houses are panting | Housing
- Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar and other Bollywood divas who have been compared to American model Kim Kardashian
- VMI Football takes The Citadel to the wire, falls 26-22 in Military Classic of the South
- Lawyer’s quip has CJP wondering if Imran ‘wants to break the law’ – Pakistan
- Mike Bloomberg apologizes after Boris Johnson slams China
- Chris Hemsworth takes a break after discovering his high risk of Alzheimer’s
- A celebration of fashion, culture and community – The State Hornet
- Jamaica Stock Exchange: Weekly Bulletin – November 18, 2022
- Watch Donald Trump announce his 2024 candidacy