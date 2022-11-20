Danny Masterson rape trial judge tells jury to keep deliberating

After three days of closed-door deliberations, jurors in Danny Masterson’s rape trial were unable to reach a unanimous decision on any of the three counts filed against the actor.

Despite the deadlock, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo on Friday told the jury to stick with it, guaranteeing the That 70s Show actor’s week-long trial would continue after Thanksgiving break.

Jury deliberations are secret, but the group’s memo to the judge offered a rare glimpse into their state of mind and suggested the 12-member panel could end up as a hung jury in the high-profile rape case.

In his note to the jury, Olmedo informed the members that they had deliberated for insufficient time to declare a deadlock.

His decision means the jury will return to court on November 28 after the Thanksgiving holiday due to the travel plans of at least five members.

The extended break is not uncommon, but it has raised concerns from Masterson’s attorney, Philip Cohen.

My concern, again, is what can happen and the risk that can happen over the next 10 days, given the circumstances of this case, he said in court Friday.

For weeks, jurors have heard testimony from Mastersons’ accusers, who said the actor violently assaulted them at his Hollywood Hills home in the early 2000s.

Three women, all identified by first name and initial or initial and last name, testified that Masterson doused them with alcohol before assaulting them in the bathroom and bedroom of his home.

Three victims…were forcibly raped by this defendant, Danny Masterson, Deputy Dist. Atti. Reinhold Mueller said Tuesday in his closing arguments, pointing to Masterson seated across the courtroom. A man who was in control, and a man for whom no never meant no.

The lawsuit also delved into the rules and close community of the Church of Scientology, of which Masterson is a member.

Like Masterson, his three accusers were members of the church at the time of the alleged rapes. Two of the women testified that they delayed reporting Masterson, fearing that Scientology officials would punish them for doing so.

In a statement, the church denied shielding Masterson from the charges and said it does not discourage anyone from reporting crimes against its members.

Olmedo limited testimony on religion in Mastersons’ trial, but Cohen argued that Scientology was the elephant in the room.

We have heard Scientology over and over again. It really has become the go-to excuse. When someone didn’t remember something or something was contradicted, it was Scientology, he said in his closing arguments.

He worked to convince jurors that the women’s stories didn’t match and had come together to create false charges against his client.

The prosecutors’ case, he said, ignored the blatant, obvious, overwhelming contradictions and fabrications that every Jane Doe has given you.

Trial deliberations began on Wednesday, and Masterson, his friends, relatives and attorneys have been waiting for a decision ever since.

Jurors have already reached out twice, including asking Thursday to hear transcripts of a woman’s testimony.

On Friday, Cohen said the lack of questions from the jury suggested the members were at a real stalemate, and he asked Olmedo to reconsider his decision to continue deliberations.

There doesn’t appear to be much confusion, Cohen told the judge. It seems that there is just a major disagreement.

Olmedo disagreed and said the jury had already been warned not to discuss the case with anyone or watch or read about it, even during the holidays.

Times writer Noah Goldberg contributed to this report.