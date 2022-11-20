International effort breathes new life into ‘Nutcracker’ tradition





After a conflict far more real than the dreamlike battles of The Nutcracker Prince and The Mouse King that sidelined a holiday ballet tradition, an international effort is bringing the healing magic of “The Nutcracker” back to audiences. After Russian forces invaded Ukraine on February 24, Talmi Entertainment, which has presented the long-running production of “Moscow Ballet The Great Russian Nutcracker” for three decades, has chosen to stand by its Ukrainian dancers and to end its association with Russian dancers. The resulting 30th anniversary production is “The Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet”. Performances are scheduled for 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday at the Paramount Theater. The annual event, which had become a tradition for many families in Charlottesville and across the country, receives new energy this year thanks to a cast in which award-winning dancers from Japan, Turkey, Italy, Kazakhstan and other countries join the Ukrainian dancers. The visual pageantry of the large-scale puppet takes on new prominence, with a new flock of exquisitely detailed dove puppets hovering in The Land of Peace and Harmony depicted at the start of Act II. People also read… The first step was to find quality replacements for the Russian men and women who traditionally filled important roles and the male Ukrainian dancers who risked conscription and could no longer travel for work. “The men of Ukraine are in the army. They can’t leave,” said Akiva Talmi, founder and producer of Talmi Entertainment. “So we had to audition in Italy. We have representatives from 11 dance capitals.” Lead performers include Japanese dancer Hitomi Takeda as Clara and Turkish dancer Batur Buklu as The Nutcracker Prince, Vladyslav Bosenko and Olga Sharikova. Talmi offers statement on decision to break with Russian artists over production nutcracker.com to place. “The production of Talmi Entertainment has always had at its heart a message of international unity. It is more important than ever to defend peace and humanity with the tools at our disposal: the international languages ​​of dance, art and love,” Talmi wrote. “We reject aggression against the people of Ukraine and will continue to use the artistic expression of this production to demonstrate our continued commitment to serving communities and bridging cultural divides.” The production’s call for world peace during the Adagio of the Dove of Peace at the start of Act II is reinforced by the addition of eight new dove puppets designed by a South African artist. “It’s an extension of our peace mission,” Talmi said. “They are quite exceptional. It is much more important this year for our mission to be ambassadors of peace.” The puppet helps move the storyline forward in another way with a collection of puppets created by master puppeteers in the Czech Republic. Drosselmayer the toymaker, who creates Clara’s treasured Nutcracker as a Christmas present, is also portrayed as a puppeteer in this production, and delicate puppets add warmth to the Kissy doll’s story and the character’s presentations. other characters. Tickets are $175 platinum, $120 gold circle, $80, $70, $50, $40 and $30. Tickets are available at the Paramount box office, on its website at theparamount.net and by phone at (434) 979-1333. Stay up to date with what’s going on Get the latest local entertainment news delivered to your inbox every week!

