Duran Durans, a major Hollywood film released worldwide in December





Return November 19, 2022 Photo: WENN Rights/Alamy Stock Photo Duran Duran docu-concert feature film, A Hollywood highwill air worldwide on the Veeps streaming platform from December 18 to January 2. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction and performance will also air on HBO Max today, November 19. Last but not least: the band’s fifteenth studio album, Future Past (Complete Edition), out November 25. According to a press release, on Sunday, December 18, fans around the world will be able to experience the band’s exclusive rooftop show, recorded in Los Angeles, along with never-before-seen archive footage and bonus interviews from the comfort of their home. via a simple yet premium, high-definition viewing experience through Veeps.com or the Veeps app on Apple TV, Roku, iOS, and Android through January 2, 2023. Tickets for the stream are $17.99. With every stream ticket sold through Veeps, special packages are available, including A Hollywood High Cap, a t-shirt, a limited edition poster and a special limited edition movie schedule magazine, along with 2 Flexi Discs of 7 thumbs which feature Ordinary World and Tonight United live audio from the film. The band’s upcoming album is a 2-LP set that includes all 15 tracks from Future Past plus their cover of David Bowies Five Years. The first LP is red, while the second is green. The gatefold package includes a new silver/grey version of the cover and also includes two 12 x 12 art booklets. Over the past 12 months, Duran Duran has released his widely acclaimed 15th studio album Future Past, whose induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has been confirmed, performed live at the Queens Platinum Jubilee Concert at Buckingham Palace , headlined London’s Hyde Park and, in a full-loop moment, bring the opening ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games to a close in their hometown of Birmingham. All this before embarking on a massive North American tour that included sold-out shows at iconic venues such as New York’s Madison Square Garden and three nights at the Hollywood Bowl.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thisisdig.com/duran-duran-hollywood-high-air-globally/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos