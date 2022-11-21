Entertainment
The Queens Umbrella Sweeps the Hottest Dramas and Actors Ranking for Week 4
tvNs The Queens Umbrella has now spent a full month at the top of the Hottest Drama and Actor charts!
For the fourth week in a row, The Queens Umbrella topped Good Data Corporations weekly list of dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines the ranking weekly by collecting data from news articles, blogs, online communities, videos and social media on dramas that are currently airing or soon to be aired.
Not only did The Queens Umbrella stay at No. 1 on the list of hottest dramas, but its stars also topped the list of hottest drama cast members. Leading lady Hye Soo defended her position at No. 1, followed by her co-stars Moon Sang Min at No. 7, Bae In Hyuk at No. 9, and Kim Hae Suk at number 10.
Once again, Bae In Hyuk landed in the top 10 twice this week: once for her role in The Queens Umbrella and once for her lead role in SBS. Comfort. Cheer Up rose to No. 3 on this week’s drama list, while leading han ji hyun and Bae In Hyuk climbed to No. 5 and No. 6 respectively in the actor rankings.
MBCs The Golden Spoon retained its spot at No. 2 on the drama chart in its final week of airing, and star BTOBs Yook Sungjae also maintained his position at No. 3 on the cast list.
SBS’s One Dollar Lawyer took fourth place on the drama list in its final week of airing, with the star Namgoong Min ranking #4 on the cast list.
KBS2TV bad prosecutor rose to No. 5 in its final week of airing, while new tvN drama Behind Every Star debuted at No. 6.
tvNs love in contract came in at No. 7 on the drama chart in its final week, with tracks Min Young Park and Come on Kyung Pyo ranking No. 2 and No. 8 respectively on the cast list.
Finally, new SBS drama The First Responders entered the drama chart at No. 8 this week.
The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz during the second week of November are as follows:
- tvN Queens Umbrella
- MBC The Golden Spoon
- SBS Encourage Yourself
- One Dollar SBS Lawyer
- KBS2 Bad Prosecutor
- tvN behind every star
- tvN Love in the contract
- SBS First Responders
- KBS2 Three daring siblings
- KBS2 Recall
Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors who generated the most buzz this week are as follows:
- Kim Hye Soo (The Queen’s Umbrella)
- Park Min Young (contract love)
- Yook Sungjae (The Golden Spoon)
- Namgoong Min (One Dollar Lawyer)
- Han Ji Hyun (courageous)
- Bae In Hyuk (courageous)
- Moon Sang Min (Queen’s Umbrella)
- Go Kyung Pyo (Contracted Love)
- Bae In Hyuk (Queen’s Umbrella)
- Kim Hae Sook (Queen’s Umbrella)
Watch the full episodes of Cheer Up with English subtitles here
and reminder here
or binge-watch all Bad Prosecutor below!
How does this article make you feel?
|
Sources
2/ https://www.soompi.com/article/1555115wpp/the-queens-umbrella-sweeps-most-buzzworthy-drama-and-actor-rankings-for-4th-week
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Review: Heartbreaking and riveting, ‘The Son’ leaves you shaken | Culture & Leisure
- Inspired by Beijing Bridgemen Protest, Anti-Xi Activist Detained in Bangkok
- ‘Rozgar Mela’ jobs benefit dual-engine governments: PM Modi
- Letitia Wright slams Hollywood reporter for article on actors with ‘personal baggage’
- Feds fight Trump over outside review of documents seized from Mar-a-Lago
- Suryakumar, in blazing hot form, propped up Test Cricket | to play Cricket
- Actor Kevin Sebastian remembers Hazlet roots ahead of film festival
- My party doesn’t need to campaign to return to power: Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan
- Germany hoped for the defeat of Ukraine
- Telegram of condolences to the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo
- Kartik Aaryan Shows Off His Action Hero Prowess In ‘Shehzada’ First Look On B’day
- Gareth Bale’s ingenious solution to Qatar World Cup golf ban