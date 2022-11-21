Drishyam 2 collection at box office Day 3: Ajay Devgns’ film beats Bollywood biggies and crosses Rs 60 crore





Drishyam 2 stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role. The film had a good box office collection in the first two days.



Bombay ,

Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam 2.

By Grace Cyril: Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 turned out to be a great money maker at the box office. Released on November 18, the film has already been a hit for three days! Drishyam 2 had a bumper weekend opening of over Rs 60 crore at the domestic box office. It surpassed many big Bollywood releases of the year like Gangubai Kathiawadi and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Drishyam 2, also starring Tanu and Akshaye Khanna, hit the big screen on November 18. DRISHYAM 2 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION Director Abhishek Pathak had an exceptional box office opening on November 18. Drishyam 2 earned Rs 15.38 crore at the box office. Gradually, his collection saw a massive increase in the first weekend. According to trade reports, Drishyam 2 ended the first weekend of its theatrical run at Rs 63.97 crore. His one-day collection was a whopping Rs 27 crore. Meanwhile, Drishyam 2 had an overall occupancy of 60.26% in Hindi on Sunday, November 20. Drishyam 2 topped the opening weekend collections of blockbuster Bollywood films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi and The Kashmir Files. It also has the potential to become one of the highest grossing Hindi movies of 2022. ABOUT DRISHYAM Drishyam is an emotional thriller that tells the story of a cable operator Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay), whose life revolves around cinema and his family; wife Nandini (Shriya Saran) and daughters Anju and Anu. Tabu plays the role of IG Meera Deshmukh in the film. In Drishyam, Ajay played Vijay Salgaonkar who protects his family at all costs after his daughter accidentally kills a boy. After getting rid of the boy’s body, Vijay removes all traces of evidence and then goes on a family trip to Panaji. They visit an ashram, watch a movie, and eat at a restaurant, creating their alibis. Drishyam is the Hindi remake of the hit Malayalam film of the same name, which was helmed by national award-winning director, Nishikant Kamat. Drishyam 2, directed by Abhishek Pathak, follows the story after that. Posted on: November 21, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/movies/bollywood/story/drishyam-2-box-office-collection-day-3-ajay-devgns-film-beats-bollywood-biggies-crosses-rs-60-crore-2299764-2022-11-21 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos