



We noted an abundance of Aries in Bollywood movie titles. Turns out there’s no shortage of Hello That is. The latest to join the bandwagon is Kajol’s Hello Venkibased on that of Shrikant Murthy The last hurrahinspired by the touching true story of a terminally ill mother and son. Love Verma takes his hat off to everyone else hello-themed titles there. hello namaste PICTURE: Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta in hello namaste. The title of Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta’s energetic 2005 romantic comedy would make for the perfect interfaith romance. Except the hello and hello refers to the duo’s chalk-and-cheese personalities trying to adjust to a live-in relationship. Salaam-E-Ishq PICTURE: Priyanka Chopra and Salman Khan in Salaam-E-Ishq. Nikkhil Advani desi really like strings in a treasure trove of stars – Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Govinda, John Abraham, Vidya Balan, Juhi Chawla, Priyanka Chopra, Akshaye Khanna – to present various facets of romance and relationships in a set whose title is inspired by that of classic Prakash Mehra from 1978. Salam Bombay! IMAGE: A scene from Salam Bombay! The Mira Nair winner at Cannes explores the dark underbelly of South Mumbai’s red light district and slum children through her unwavering and unforgettable gaze, resulting in a tough watch and a masterclass in filmmaking. HelloIn effect. Maa Tujhe Salam PICTURE: Sunny Deol in Maa Tujhe Salam. Sunny Deol goes full throttle with her trademark after-party jingoismThe bridgethe record success of in a film where Arbaaz Khan is the real frontrunner of action director-turned-actor Tinnu Verma’s debut. Lal-Salaam IMAGE: Nandita Das on the Lal-Salaam attach. In the context of the Naxalite movement, the stark reality of the existence of the Adivasis focuses on the movement led by Nandita Das drama whose title alludes to the communist greeting. Hello PICTURE: Ayub Khan in Hello. Nadeem-Shravan’s singing soundtrack (What face do you see my love) and the acting debut of Dilip Kumar’s nephew Ayub Khan in a mundane romance about a military cadet’s complicated love life are Hellothe most famous attributes. Speaking of songs,salaam enjoys a popular presence in the lyrics of some of these chartbusters. Among which, these stand out: Salaam-e-Ishq, Muqaddar Ka Sikander IMAGE: Rekha in the song Salaam-e-Ishq, Muqaddar Ka Sikander. Whether inspiring the title of a film decades later or hailing the power of isq in classic Rekha style adathe sand thumkas, Salaam-E-Ishq never gets old. Doston Ko Salaam, Rocky IMAGE: Sanjay Dutt in song Doston Ko Salaam, Rocky. Sanjay Dutt steps into Bandra boy in custom jackets and cool motorcycles against RD Burman’s lively intro song while distributing indiscriminately hellois at his TO DOthe sand the enemys. Aye pyar teri pehli nazar ko salaam, ek duuje ke liye IMAGE: Rati Agnihotri in the song Aye pyar teri pehli nazar ko salaam, ek duuje ke liye. The young lovers are full of spouting, soft and grandiose expressions. Rati Agnihotri has been applauding this universal sentiment since time immemorial during a series of helloX. My friend is from Bombay, say hello my friend, for you IMAGE: Rekha and Vinod Khanna in the song My friend is from Bombay, say hello my friend, for you. A glass of welcome songs, Bappi Lahiri’s iconic lines of catchy ditty sure made many Bombay-based guests feel like stars. How hello is it? Salam, Umrao Jaan IMAGE: Aishwarya Rai in the song Salam, Umrao Jaan. Aishwarya Rai’s remake of the tragic tale of the courtesan leaves a lot to be desired. But there’s no denying the visual appeal of its ornate glory, giving it the first-ever Hello to kotha guests in Umrao Jaan.

