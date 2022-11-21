Puma Attacks, Kills Leashed Chihuahua in Hollywood Hills





By Zoe Sottile, CNN A mountain lion attacked and killed a Los Angeles resident’s pet chihuahua during an evening stroll in the Hollywood Hills, according to CNN affiliate KTLA. The attack happened on November 9, according to KTLA. Security camera footage captured the puma emerging from bushes on a residential street and pouncing on Piper, a chihuahua mix. Piper was one of two dogs — both on leashes — walked by an unnamed dog walker, according to KTLA. “I felt the tug and I heard Piper’s scream,” the dog walker told KTLA. “I turn around and just saw a face. I didn’t know what it was. “It was like a two or three second struggle,” the man said. “He had Piper in his mouth. He didn’t growl at all. I didn’t even hear it. I never had any luck. The National Park Service told CNN in an email that, based on video footage and tracking data, the cougar that killed the chihuahua was P-22, one of several cougars the agency is tracking. with GPS collars. P-22 is an 11-year-old male mountain lion weighing approximately 123 pounds, according to the National Park Service website. He spends most of his time in Griffith Park. And it’s not the first time P-22 has made headlines: The puma was also suspected of killing a koala at the Los Angeles Zoo in 2016, the agency said. The park service told CNN it is not aware of any other incidents involving mountain lions attacking leashed pets in the Los Angeles area, although studies have identified similar incidents in other places. other cities. The agency noted that the attack happened after sunset, when big cats are most active, and cougars are “opportunistic hunters”. P-22 still actively hunts deer, coyotes and other prey more typical of cougars, they added. “There is no evidence that hunting pets is linked to an increased risk of attack on a person, either in cougars or other urban carnivores such as coyotes,” the report said. service in a statement emailed to CNN. “Mountain lion attacks on humans are extremely rare, although they do occur.” They advised pet owners to keep their pets indoors and stay alert when outdoors. If you encounter a mountain lion while walking your pet, you should keep the animal close, grow tall, make noise and not run, the park service said. Daniel Jimenez, Piper’s owner, told KTLA he was “devastated” by the loss of his dog. “My wife and I had Piper in 2014,” Jimenez said. “We rescued her and she was just the nicest dog.” Jimenez told KTLA he doesn’t blame the mountain lion, but wants other pet owners to exercise caution when walking their pets, especially after dark. “I don’t want anything bad to happen to P-22,” he said. “I just want people to be safe there so nothing like this happens again.” There are approximately 100 mountain lions, also called cougars, pumas, or catamounts, that live in the Santa Monica Mountains, according to the National Park Service. The big cats are threatened due to habitat fragmentation from roads and other developments, leading to collisions with vehicles and increased inbreeding, as they are unable to move freely in and out of their area. The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Company. Discovery. All rights reserved.

