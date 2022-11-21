Mike Conley will be out Monday against Clippers, rated daily with a knee injury





PORTLAND Utah Jazz veteran guard Mike Conley will be sidelined Monday when the team takes on the Clippers in Los Angeles after suffering a left knee injury in Jazz’s Saturday night win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Conley underwent an MRI at Portland Arena after leaving the game in the third quarter with a non-contact injury. MRI results were sent to team doctors in Utah on Sunday and cleared Conley of significant structural damage to his knee. Conley will be re-evaluated once the Jazz return to Salt Lake City on Tuesday, then evaluated daily. Mike Conley (left knee injury) will be absent Monday against the Clippers and will be reassessed Tuesday in Salt Lake City. Following this hell be reassessed daily. Being out for at least two weeks is not entirely accurate. He could potentially come back sooner. —Sarah Todd (@NBSarah) November 20, 2022 An earlier report by Shams Charania Athletics on Sunday said Conley is expected to miss at least two weeks, but team sources have suggested the information is not entirely accurate as Conley could potentially return earlier in depending on how his knee reacts to treatment during the next one. days. The news that there is no major damage to Conley’s knee matches how he and team officials felt after Saturday’s game. Conley said that although he was in pain and the nature of the injury initially scared him, early signs seemed positive and he felt somewhat confident. These feelings also made his teammates feel a bit of relief. It’s really scary, Jordan Clarkson said after the game. But talking to him and all, I hope it’s not that bad. I think he was in a good mood. But yes, he was the leader of our team, directing the attack and orchestrating everything.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deseret.com/2022/11/20/23460371/mike-conley-will-be-out-monday-with-knee-injury The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos