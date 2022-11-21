Not just Bollywood | Vivek Oberoi on Dharavi Bank: OTT is a fertile bed and there is honesty in storytelling

In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Firstpost, actor Vivek Oberoi shares his experience working with actor Sunil Shetty. He says he was able to experience Dharavi only because he was part of Dharavi Bank. While mingling with the people of Dhravi, Vivek realized that selflessness is oddly more prevalent in places where there isn’t enough of it. There is more abundance in their hearts compared to the so-called upper crust of our society. He thinks somewhere down the line there was a lie intended by Bollywood.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

About Dharavi, the place and its people

Dharavi Bank shows a lot of Dharavi. Samit Kakkad was able to do this because he is down to earth in Dharavi. He’s been there and met people. I remember being there with Samit for the shoot and so many people were approaching him and asking how was it? It’s only after so many years of friendship with the people and the place that you see these kinds of connections. I remember there was an old lady and Samit went up to him and asked if he could help clear the road. I remember that old lady just took it danda and started drinking it and all the children and people in the streets ran away. So it became easy for us to shoot. They dispersed within seconds. So it was fascinating to see those characters there. The ability to mix fiction with reality is what makes you believe in the environment. I was able to experience Dharavi like I had never experienced it before.

Between shots during breaks, people invited me to their homes. I sat there and had a meal with them. Their homes were immaculate. But outside people’s homes, the infrastructure was very poor. There were barely any decent roads, there were gutters, puddles. But inside their homes their cholis were pretty well maintained.

There was an old lady from Kumhar community that made pottery. She came up to me and invited me to her house for a meal and on the last day of filming when I said goodbye to her she gave me a bag full of Jazz and when I wanted to pay her, she refused to take it. She said it is a gift for me with love. The beauty and warmth of this place made me believe this is only possible in India. It made me realize that altruism is oddly more prevalent in places where there isn’t enough of it. There is more abundance in their hearts compared to the so-called upper crust of our society.

Preparing for your role in Dharavi Bank

I had a lot of fun working with Samit Kakkad. He’s just a fantastic talent. He came to me with a lot of depth in the script. I sat down with the creative team and got involved. I wanted to do this character differently, it was like a ticking time bomb. The character he looks like is with a lot of quivering intensity. You don’t realize what he is thinking or calculating and how he is going to manipulate the situation. But you know that somewhere in his heart, you know what he wants to achieve is pure. He is a committed man and an honest officer, so I wanted to approach him from that perspective and I wanted to make him this very strong and solid IPS officer. It was fascinating for the character.

Physically, I wanted it to look real and a bit bulky and strong. In fact, I wanted him to look like a guy who practiced a lot when he had days off. I wanted him to look badass, but real. I think for me it was a lot about how to create a mental process that reflects in your eyes because in most characters you get to verbalize it and put the thought into words but this character speaks more with his eyes. That was the hard part. There weren’t many lines for my character. Then there was human pain and we have to admit that no matter how powerful a person is, there is pain in everyone’s life and he too had that pain hidden deep within him. And what is this pain that haunts him and how to show it in character was the hardest part for me.

Do you work with Sunil Shetty?

Oh! I really like. It’s a very old relationship, when I was a student and I remember my father working with Anna (Sunil Shetty) on sets and meeting him for the first time. He was a very impressive badass. He is one of those beautiful committed people. I remember him sharing his elixir of jari buti he used to do and he made a drink for me. I couldn’t take two sips and he just drank this bitter juice. But I remember that sweet gesture. It’s the little things that remind you of people. Personally, I think Dharavi is his best performance yet.

How has the OTT boom helped players?

Enormously. It is a great land and a fertile bed which recognizes talents. It’s such a democratic system that if you build a good product, it doesn’t matter who the faces are, people come out and see it and its validity is huge. We saw Scam 1992 reaching out to so many people. On OTT, there is a certain honesty in the storytelling.

Why is Bollywood losing its swag?

I don’t know if it loses or not, but if you don’t create content that people like or resonate with, it can be rejected overnight. You don’t even see the opening of some bollywood movies and people reject it at the trailer level and that to me is a good sign for the industry because every industry needs a correction, a mirror you cannot take for granted.

I remember when I first became an actor, my dad said to me, pointing out to my fans, you see these people, they make you. You are nobody without them. This respect must be reciprocal. When I go out for shoots, I tell myself that I’m doing it for the public and that I have to do it with honesty. The failure of a movie or show is not in our hands, but the process of working and putting all your effort into it is what matters and it shows in the final product. It is not the result that counts, but the intention that counts. I feel like somewhere there was a lie intended by Bollywood. And this is reflected in the result.

In OTT there is no boxing of characters into heroes and heroines, what do you have to say about this change?

I think it’s something that existed before, but we just lost it along the way. It got too self-centered and it got too focused on one character. If you even go back to the time of Sholay, you will realize that there were so many characters and that each role was important. people remembered Gabbar, Thakur, Veeru, Jai, Radha, Basanti, Sambah each character for their performance.