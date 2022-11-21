‘Power Rangers’ actor Jason David Frank dies aged 49





An agent confirmed Sunday morning that the actor who debuted on the show as “Green Power Ranger” has died.

PHOENIX actor Jason David Frank, who once played the Green and White Power Rangers on the show Mighty Morphin Power Rangers died at 49, an agent confirmed Geek Ireland based in Dublin. Frank rose to popularity after portraying the character of Tommy Oliver, better known as the Green Ranger on the show.. Although Frank had a short initial run, he later returned to the show to play the White Ranger and reprise his role as Tommy Oliver in later seasons. At this time, Frank’s family has not released a statement about his death, but friends and colleagues of Frank have taken to social media to pay their respects. Rest in Peace Jason David Frank

Just talking to you a few weeks ago…it’s heartbreaking My condolences to the family…. — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) November 20, 2022 In 2017, Frank was the target of an assassination attempt unrelated to the Phoenix Comicon, now known as Phoenix Fan Fusion. During the 2017 incident, a man named Matthew Sterling was arrested in a fight with Phoenix police officers inside the event. Police have been made aware of the social media threats made by Sterling, police said. Sterling was interned at Arizona State Hospital for 25.5 years and has no involvement in Frank’s death. entertainment point TMZ reported that Frank’s death was the result of suicide. Frank’s manager, Justine Hunt, has asked the community to respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time. “He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will be truly missed.” Hunt said. Jason David Frank, best known for his role as Green Ranger in the Power Rangers franchise, has died aged 49. Rest in peace… pic.twitter.com/Km6ZE1rCfu — MovieRankings.net (@LightsCameraPod) November 20, 2022 RELATED: Man Who Planned To Kill Green Power Ranger At Phoenix Fan Convention Sentenced RELATED: Judge Must Rule After Man Plans To Kill Green Power Ranger Up to speed https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries Check out the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

