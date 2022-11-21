Bob Iger back as Disney CEO, Bob Chapek fired by board – The Hollywood Reporter

In a stunning turn of events, The Walt Disney Co. announces that Bob Chapek will step down as CEO, with Bob Iger returning to lead the company.

Disney’s board of directors announced the decision Sunday night.

“We thank Bob Chapek for his service to Disney over his long career, including guiding the company through the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic,” said Susan Arnold, Chairman of the Board of Directors. , in a press release. “The Board of Directors has concluded that as Disney enters an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, Bob Iger is uniquely positioned to lead the company through this pivotal time.”

Chapek had just signed a new multi-year contract in June, after speculation following the ousting of TV chief Peter Rice earlier that month prompted the board to issue a notable public statement supporting the CEO after moving.

Iger even acknowledged in an email to Disney employees on Sunday that he returned “with an incredible sense of gratitude and humility — and, I must admit, a bit of amazement.”

While Iger will return to his old role, the board also clarified that his new term will be temporary.

Iger “has agreed to serve as CEO of Disney for two years, with a mandate from the Board of Directors to set the strategic direction for renewed growth and to work closely with the Board of Directors to develop a successor to lead the company at the end of his term,” the board said. The revival of “who will be Iger’s successor?” The question is one that is sure to be hotly debated, given that much of the past decade has seen a wave of executives speculated as a possibility, only to walk out or be ignored.

Iger stepped down as CEO in February 2020, handing over the reins to Chapek, who previously led the company’s theme parks and consumer products division. He continued to serve as the company’s executive chairman, stepping down from that position just 11 months ago. (He has since found a part-time position at a venture capital firm, Thrive Capital, as a partner and was working on a follow-up book to his 2019 tome. Ride of a lifetime.)

Of course, as Arnold noted in his statement, the novel coronavirus pandemic has taken its toll on the business, shutting down its theme parks and cruise ships, and shutting down nearly all film and television production. However, it also spurred the growth of streaming, with Chapek leaning into streaming by revamping the business to focus on digital.

But his tenure has also been difficult, marked by controversy and distraction. From the aggressive campaign against Marvel star Scarlett Johansson that resulted in a salary settlement for Black Widowto Disney’s response (or lack thereof) to Florida’s so-called “don’t say gay” bill, Chapek faced a wide range of public misfires during his relatively brief tenure at the top of the company.

But in addition to the public controversies, Disney’s business has also begun to falter in recent quarters.

Chapek announced Nov. 11 that the company would freeze hiring and halt all non-essential travel, with layoffs likely to follow as his management team sought to cut costs.

And while Disney is gaining subscriptions at a rapid rate – some 235 million on Disney+, ESPN and Hulu – the company’s streaming losses have continued to grow, reaching nearly $1.5 billion during its last quarter, which makes it all the more difficult to achieve its profitability objective. .

Iger, a businessman since joining ABC in 1974, led the network after it was acquired by Disney in 1995 and was elevated to CEO of Disney in 2005, succeeding Michael Eisner. Although his rise within the company was due to his keen business acumen, he developed a reputation for having a keen sense of taste and creative vision, skills he continued to put to good use after stepped down as CEO in 2020.

Iger pushed Disney to new heights by acquiring Pixar for $7.4 billion in 2006, Marvel for $4 billion in 2009 and Lucasfilm for $4 billion in 2012, creating a powerhouse that in 2019 saw the company exceed $10 billion in worldwide box office sales. In the same year, Disney completed the unprecedented $71.3 billion acquisition of Fox – including studio 20th Century Fox, Fox Searchlight, FX Networks and National Geographic – creating a global content powerhouse.

While Iger has built a reputation as a talent lover, Chapek’s reputation among creatives took a hit in July 2021 when the dispute with Johansson over the day-and-date streaming release of Black Widow became public. The star has filed a lawsuit claiming the studio is sacrificing its box office potential to exploit Disney+.

Their different styles and approaches led to something of an oil and water relationship between the two Bobs. As THR‘s Kim Masters reported last year, in what was to be his last official Disney board retreat with the company, Iger implored everyone in the room to focus on the virtues of creativity. and talent.

Disney’s market capitalization was around $55 billion when Iger took over in 2005, rose to $260 billion in January 2020 and fell to $167 billion on Friday.

“I am extremely optimistic for the future of this great company and delighted that the board has asked me to return as CEO,” Iger said in a statement. “Disney and its incomparable brands and franchises hold a special place in the hearts of so many people around the world, and especially in the hearts of our employees, whose dedication to this company and its mission is inspiring. I am deeply honored to be asked to once again lead this remarkable team, with a clear mission focused on creative excellence to inspire generations through unparalleled and bold storytelling.

Iger told employees in his memo that he would address the company on Monday, along with other top executives.

“I know this company has asked so much of you over the past three years, and these times certainly remain quite challenging, but as you’ve heard me say before, I’m an optimist, and if I’ve learned one thing from my years at Disney is that even in the face of uncertainty – perhaps especially in the face of uncertainty – our employees and Cast Members achieve the impossible,” he wrote.

Aaron Couch contributed to this report.