From Katrina Kaif to Alia Bhatt, 5 Bollywood Celebrities Who Launched Their Brands





In recent times, many popular celebrities have become the face of their own established brands. With well-planned and decisive marketing strategy and sales strategies, Bollywood celebrities have established their marks in the business world. With the range of products available in the market, Bollywood celebrities have well understood and recognized the need of the hour and launched their brands ranging from skin care to makeup. Check below the list of popular celebrities who have made a name for themselves in the business world by launching their brands. 1. Kay Beauty by Katrina Kaif Kay Beauty is India’s first celebrity makeup brand launched by Bhoot star Katrina Kaif. It was launched in partnership with Nykaa and is the most versatile and glamorous range of paraben-free and vegan makeup and skin products. The pan-Indian brand was launched in October 2019 and has been dominating the makeup world ever since. 2. All About You by Deepika Padukone Famous Pathaan, Deepika Padukone, launched her fashion brand “All About You” in 2015 in collaboration with Myntra. The brand represents clothing for women between 18 and 35 years old, which reflects the personality of the actress. From bell bottom denims to draped sweaters in assorted colors. 3. Ed-a-Mamma by Alia Bhatt After her pregnancy, Alia Bhatt launched a clothing brand named Ed-a-Mamma, a brand that cares about children and the earth. It includes children’s play clothes, a series of books and much more. The fabric is of the highest quality and soft on the skin. She launched the brand in October 2022. 4. Anomaly Haircare by Priyanka Chopra Jonas Anomaly was founded by Priyanka Chopra in partnership with global beauty incubator Maesa in 2021. The brand’s products are available worldwide. According to Priyanka Chopra, “You shouldn’t have to choose between what works and what’s good for you or the planet. Make beautiful choices.” So far, the brand has been well received by consumers around the world. 5. Nush by Anushka Sharma Anushka Sharma 2017 launched her own brand named ‘Nush’ which makes her style personal and accessible to all women. It is a clothing brand made from cruelty-free fabrics.

