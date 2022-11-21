Jason David Frank, Power Rangers actor, dead at 49





Jason David Frank, the actor and mixed martial artist who played Tommy Oliver in the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers franchise, has died aged 49. The news was first shared on Sunday, November 20, by Frank’s trainer, Mike Bronzoulis, via Facebook. He was later confirmed by his rep Justine Hunt via TVLinewho said in a statement: “Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrific time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being. He loved his family, friends and fans very much. . He will be truly missed.” Frank was an instant fan favorite of Power Rangers when he was introduced to the first season of the kids action series in 1993. Although he initially donned the Green Ranger costume, he also created the White Ranger character. and later took on the role of Red Ranger and Black. Tidy. Frank was a mainstay throughout several cast changes until he left the show in 1997. He returned to the role full-time in 2004. Power Rangers Dino Thunder and continued to make guest appearances as Oliver until the late 2010s. The long-running TV series also led to Frank starring in the 1995s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie as well as its follow-up feature in 1997. He made an appearance as an anonymous viewer in the 2017 Power Rangers rebirth alongside original Pink Ranger Amy Jo Johnson. Outside of the franchise, Frank had already completed what appears to be his final leading role in 2023. Legend of the White Dragon. He was also an accomplished mixed martial artist who earned an eighth degree black belt in karate and competed in both amateur and professional matches. Reactions to the sudden loss of the Power Rangers team leader began to trickle in as the news was separately confirmed by graphic designer BossLogic, who shared his condolences via Twitter accompanied by a message saying: “I was just talking to you a few weeks ago… This is heartbreaking” Walter E. Jones, Frank’s first Black Ranger and co-star, posted via instagram: “I can’t believe it…. RIP Jason David Frank🙏🏾. My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family. Rest in Peace Jason David Frank

I just spoke to you a few weeks ago… It’s heartbreaking My condolences to the family…. — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) November 20, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://consequence.net/2022/11/jason-david-frank-power-rangers-dead/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos