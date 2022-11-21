Entertainment
In Hollywood stunner, Robert Iger returns to lead Disney as Bob Chapek exits
In a blockbuster development, longtime Walt Disney Co. chief Robert Iger returns to lead the Burbank-based entertainment giant.
The Sunday night announcement by Disney’s board of directors stunned Hollywood.
The change comes less than a year after Iger said his long goodbye after a 15-year run as chief executive.
Disney’s board said Iger had agreed to serve an additional two years as chief executive.
Iger, in a statement, said he was thrilled to return to his longtime home.
He succeeds his handpicked successor, Bob Chapek, who suffered a number of setbacks during his nearly three years as chief executive.
What triggered the board’s decision is unclear, but directors are reportedly growing impatient with the company’s shaky financial performance and the organizational changes Chapek has made at the Mouse House.
Disney’s marquee streaming service has grown despite intense competition, but it’s not making money.
The company recently revealed that it lost $1.5 billion in the July-September financial quarter on its streaming services business, including Disney+, and investors are fretting, sending shares of the society.
Disney shares have fallen more than 40% so far this year. It ended Friday at $91.80, after starting the year at nearly $160 per share.
The company is currently valued at $164 billion. During his career as CEO, Iger, 71, grew the company’s market capitalization from $48 billion to $257 billion.
Also unpopular was Chapeks’ fall 2020 reorganization of Disney, which consolidated power under one corporate executive, Kareem Daniel, and removed much of the financial decision-making by top creative executives. level.
The change sparked resentment as some of the executives felt their creative autonomy had been taken away from them, according to several Disney insiders who were not authorized to speak publicly.
In fact, Iger and Chapek had been feuding for much of the last year, with Chapek believing that Iger’s long shadow and protracted farewell (he remained chairman until December) did not allow him to run the company as he heard it, according to a person knowledgeable about the situation.
We thank Bob Chapek for his service to Disney over his long career, including guiding the company through the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic, said Susan Arnold, chairman of the board of directors, in a statement. The board concluded that as Disney enters an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, Bob Iger is uniquely positioned to lead the company through this pivotal time.
Iger would have a mandate from the board to set a strategic direction for renewed growth and to help the board prepare a successor to take over in two years, the company said. The CEO reshuffle was stunning as it came six months after the board extended Chapeks’ contract for another three years, citing his strong leadership during the pandemic.
But the industry has become more tumultuous since last spring. Media companies across the industry are worried about a potential recession and ad pledges have dampened a troubling harbinger for rougher waters ahead.
A recession could deal another blow to the company’s sprawling theme park business, just as it recovers from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on tourism.
Chapeks’ leadership had been under a microscope after a series of controversial moves and missteps, including a legal battle with star Scarlett Johansson in 2021 and a public spat earlier this year with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. which prompted the governor to target laws that favor Disneys business in the state. Chapek also fired the polite head of Disney’s vast television unit, Peter Rice, without providing a clear reason.
Less than two weeks ago, Chapek reported that major cost cuts were coming to Disney, further shaking the beleaguered troops.
I am deeply honored to be asked to lead this remarkable team again, with a clear mission focused on creative excellence to inspire generations through bold, unparalleled storytelling, Iger said in a statement Sunday. I am extremely optimistic about the future of this great company and delighted that the board has asked me to return as CEO.
Iger left his mark on the company with several key bets that paid off. In 2006, Iger led Disney to buy Pixar Animation Studios from Steve Jobs to save Disney’s declining animation business.
This was followed by the 2009 deal to buy Marvel Entertainment, which resulted in a virtually unbroken streak of box office winners produced by Kevin Feige. In 2012, Disney acquired Lucasfilm from George Lucas and relaunched the Star Wars film franchise with a new trilogy.
Disney and its incomparable brands and franchises hold a special place in the hearts of so many people around the world, especially in the hearts of our employees, whose dedication to this company and its mission is inspiring, said Iger.
Iger may have stepped down as executive chairman at the end of 2021, but his presence has continued to weigh on the company.
The industry clung to his every word as he spoke on the state and future of entertainment and media at industry conferences, making it seem like his retirement had never really taken root.
Speaking at the Code conference in September, Iger made waves in the television industry when he said traditional cable and satellite television was heading for a great precipice and would be pushed back. He also gave a grim prediction for the theatrical movie industry, saying he didn’t believe the box office would ever return to pre-pandemic levels.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/business/story/2022-11-20/robert-iger-returns-disney-bob-chapek
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pet dog killed by P-22 puma in Hollywood Hills, confirms NPS
- UofL Hosts AOL Founders for Entrepreneurship and Innovation Day
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strategy in Gujarat
- Fake Facebook and Instagram accounts promoting US interests had ties to US military, Meta says
- Tencent: China resumes streaming of South Korean content after six-year suspension
- mickey kuhn: Actor Mickey Kuhn, of ‘Gone with the Wind’ fame, dies at 90, read here
- England v Australia: Cricket is in danger of losing its relevance due to the full schedule
- Artist’s Hand-Painted Dress Matching Her Work Goes Viral
- Why was Indonesia’s recent earthquake so deadly?
- Court appears skeptical of Trump’s claims in Mar-a-Lago case
- Suneil Shetty has THIS to say about his 30 years in Bollywood and his OTT debut
- Proven innovation for decontamination and security