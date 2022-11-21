Thomas Jane files a complaint against the estate of Anne Heche | Entertainment





The late Anne Heche’s former partner is asking his estate for $150,000. Thomas Jane and his lawyers filed a suit with creditors in court, in which he alleged he gave Anne a loan of $157,000 and owed $149,106.04 as of November 8, 2022, with interest increasing by $18.77 per day. According to documents obtained by RadarOnline.comthe ‘Another World’ actress – who died in August 2022 at the age of 53 following a fiery car accident in Los Angeles – has agreed to pay Thomas $10,000 a month from August 2021, but after the first two installments, has “made no further payments”. As a result, he owes $137,000 in principal, $9,814.79 in interest and $2,291.85 in late payment fees, according to the claim. Under the agreement, Anne agreed to keep her former partner informed of any upcoming professional work she had and agreed to pay her 30% of the income she received on any projects where she was paid more. of $15,000. Thomas’ claim is the latest to be filed against the estate. Earlier this week, West Hills Hospital and Medical Center filed court documents seeking $1,838.92, a sum they say is owed for services they provided on the day the star of “Donnie Brasco” has been removed from the life support system. Additionally, Lynne Mishele, owner of the house Anne cashed her car in, is suing the estate for $2 million in damages. Court documents said: “It was as if a record-breaking earthquake had struck, and [Mishele] was right in the middle and on the fault line. A blood test taken after the incident confirmed the presence of cocaine and narcotics, including fentanyl, in Heche’s system.” The documents went on to acknowledge that although Mishele and her pets survived the incident, she was left “completely traumatized” and homeless and lost a “lifetime” of possessions. The documents read: “Heavy smoke, heavy vapors and enveloping flames immediately followed. Thankfully, (Mishele) and her pets, who she considers family, avoided death that day. As a direct result of Heches’ outrageous conduct and illegal acts, (Mishele) and his beloved pets nearly lost their lives, not to mention that (Mishele) also had an entire lifetime of his personal property destroyed in the fire.”

